News and Views

  • Front Photo - What You Need to Know About the New Digital Product Passport Under the EU Ecodesign Act

    July 25, 2024

    What You Need to Know About the New Digital Product Passport Under the EU Ecodesign Act

  • Blog-post-img-7-19-2024

    July 19, 2024

    Navigating the Complex Supply Chain Disruptions Amid the Recent Global Tech Outage

  • Ocean Freight Booking Management HERO- update

    July 9, 2024

    Take Control of Ocean Freight Bookings, Allocations, and Contracts with Flexport's Upgraded Booking Management Service

  • © UNHCR/Andrew McConnell

    June 25, 2024

    How Flexport.org Identified and Delivered Thousands of Mobility Devices to Refugees in Ethiopia

  • Refugee Day: Klabu

    June 20, 2024

    World Refugee Day: Addressing Climate-Driven Displacement Through Sustainable Supply Chains

  • EWR Photo 1

    June 10, 2024

    Celebrating One Year of Fulfillment: Flexport’s Vision for Building the Best End-to-End Logistics Solution

  • The State of Trade December Tariffs Q&A

    May 22, 2024

    The Shifting Landscape of U.S.-China Trade: What You Should Know about Section 301 Tariffs

  • Ocean Port GettyImages-543988758

    May 21, 2024

    Why Ocean Freight Rates are Surging: A Look at the Supply Shock after the Red Sea Disruptions

  • Suez Canal Situation Webinar Recap HERO

    May 2, 2024

    The Lasting Impact of the Red Sea Diversions on Shipping Costs

