News and Views
July 25, 2024
What You Need to Know About the New Digital Product Passport Under the EU Ecodesign Act
July 19, 2024
Navigating the Complex Supply Chain Disruptions Amid the Recent Global Tech Outage
July 9, 2024
Take Control of Ocean Freight Bookings, Allocations, and Contracts with Flexport's Upgraded Booking Management Service
June 25, 2024
How Flexport.org Identified and Delivered Thousands of Mobility Devices to Refugees in Ethiopia
June 20, 2024
World Refugee Day: Addressing Climate-Driven Displacement Through Sustainable Supply Chains
June 10, 2024
Celebrating One Year of Fulfillment: Flexport’s Vision for Building the Best End-to-End Logistics Solution
May 22, 2024
The Shifting Landscape of U.S.-China Trade: What You Should Know about Section 301 Tariffs
May 21, 2024
Why Ocean Freight Rates are Surging: A Look at the Supply Shock after the Red Sea Disruptions
May 2, 2024
The Lasting Impact of the Red Sea Diversions on Shipping Costs
