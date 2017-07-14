Skip to content
News and Views
April 4, 2018
A Data-Driven Look at the Trump Administration’s Proposed Tariffs
March 29, 2018
The Cost of Air: Your Guide to Air Freight Rates & How to Reduce Them
January 30, 2018
Flexport Expansion Continues: New Offices to Come in Hamburg & Chicago
January 11, 2018
Freight Market Outlook for 2018
November 16, 2017
Investing in Service, Flexport to Charter its Own Aircraft
October 6, 2017
Announcing Flexport’s $110M Series C
September 7, 2017
Massive Factory Closures as China Cracks Down on Polluters
August 31, 2017
How Logistics Networks Respond to Natural Disasters
July 14, 2017
Using Data to Manage Carbon Emissions in Global Transportation
