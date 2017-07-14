Skip to content
News and Views

  • A Data-Driven Look at the Trump Administration’s Proposed Tariffs

    April 4, 2018

  • The Cost of Air: Your Guide to Air Freight Rates &amp; How to Reduce Them

    March 29, 2018

  • Flexport Expansion Continues: New Offices to Come in Hamburg &amp; Chicago

    January 30, 2018

  • Freight Market Outlook for 2018

    January 11, 2018

  • Investing in Service, Flexport to Charter its Own Aircraft

    November 16, 2017

  • Announcing Flexport’s $110M Series C

    October 6, 2017

  • Massive Factory Closures as China Cracks Down on Polluters

    September 7, 2017

  • How Logistics Networks Respond to Natural Disasters

    August 31, 2017

  • Using Data to Manage Carbon Emissions in Global Transportation

    July 14, 2017

