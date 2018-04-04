April 4, 2018
A Data-Driven Look at the Trump Administration’s Proposed Tariffs
A Data-Driven Look at the Trump Administration’s Proposed Tariffs
On Tuesday, the Trump administration announced plans to impose a 25% tariff on more than 1,300 Chinese-made goods. We summarized the extensive list, and linked to corresponding import and export data collected from U.S. Census statistical records.
Here’s the list of HS codes, by chapter:
38 – Miscellaneous Chemical Products
40 – Rubber And Articles Thereof
73 – Articles Of Iron Or Steel
76 – Aluminum And Articles Thereof
83 – Miscellaneous Articles Of Base Metal
84 – Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.
86 – Railway Or Tramway Stock Etc
87 – Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc
88 – Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof
89 – Ships, Boats And Floating Structures
90 – Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc
Here is the full list of HS codes affected by the proposed tariffs.