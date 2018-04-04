A Data-Driven Look at the Trump Administration’s Proposed Tariffs

On Tuesday, the Trump administration announced plans to impose a 25% tariff on more than 1,300 Chinese-made goods. We summarized the extensive list, and linked to corresponding import and export data collected from U.S. Census statistical records.

Here’s the list of HS codes, by chapter:

28 – Inorg Chem

29 – Organic Chemicals

30 – Pharmaceutical Products

38 – Miscellaneous Chemical Products

40 – Rubber And Articles Thereof

72 – Iron And Steel

73 – Articles Of Iron Or Steel

76 – Aluminum And Articles Thereof

83 – Miscellaneous Articles Of Base Metal

84 – Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.

85 – Electric Machinery Etc

86 – Railway Or Tramway Stock Etc

87 – Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc

88 – Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof

89 – Ships, Boats And Floating Structures

90 – Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc

94 – Furniture

Here is the full list of HS codes affected by the proposed tariffs.