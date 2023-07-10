Supply Chain Snapshots - News of the Week (July 10, 2023)

A Red-Hot Market for Warehouse Workers Has Cooled Off

(Read more on The Wall Street Journal)

The cooling job market in the U.S., a decrease in online ordering post-pandemic, and broader economic uncertainties are all cited as reasons for the end of the warehouse worker hiring spree of the last couple of years. According to Bureau of Labor Statistics numbers as cited in the article, the sector has shed nearly 41,000 jobs recently, leaving it roughly 275,000 ahead of pre-pandemic levels.

Avoid Single-Sourcing Is the Message As UPS-Teamsters Talks Stall

(Read more on FreightWaves)

The key lesson some are saying shippers should learn from the now-stalled negotiations between UPS and the Teamsters Union is that single-sourcing delivery carriers might not be the best policy. No matter the company size or number of parcels shipped, anyone can benefit from diversifying their transportation network, if only by avoiding having parcels trapped in the case of a potential strike next month.

The High-Tech Industry Has a Long Way To Go When It Comes to Scope 3 Emissions: Report

(Read more on Supply Chain Dive)

With only 11.7% of company conference calls discussing the topic of Scope 3 emissions, this recent report from Accenture finds the industry has a long road ahead to cleaning up their supply chain emissions. The same report found that 86% of high-tech Scope 3 emissions come from tiers 2, 3, 4 or beyond, making it complicated to even begin getting a handle on reduction efforts. The article’s bottom line is that increasing supply chain visibility should be prioritized so these companies can start gathering the data they need to begin making headway on carbon emission reduction goals.

Nagoya Port Resumes Some Operations After Ransomware Attack

(Read more on Bloomberg)

Two days after being hit with a ransomware attack, Japan’s biggest maritime port resumed operations in stages. Nagoya Port went offline on Tuesday after officials reported being struck by a cyberattack, the source of which is still under investigation. On Thursday they began bringing systems back online, with operations following shortly after, according to a statement from the Nagoya Harbor Transportation Association.