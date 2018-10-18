Walmart Fast Shipping: Why It’s Important and How To Achieve It

This blog post was originally published by Deliverr, which is now Flexport. The content has been adjusted to fit the Flexport brand voice and tone, but all other information remains unchanged. With the merging of Deliverr’s services (DTC fulfillment, B2B distribution, and Last Mile delivery) into Flexport’s existing international freight and technology services, we’re now able to provide merchants with true end-to-end logistics solutions spanning from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

Buyers have come to expect fast shipping, with programs like Amazon Prime, Wish Express, and eBay Guaranteed Delivery. Today we’ll be going over Walmart fast shipping and its TwoDay Delivery program.

Some marketplaces define fast shipping as next-day, while others give up to 4 days to fulfill in order to be part of their fast shipping programs. To avoid any confusion, we’ll define fast shipping according to the expectations of consumers.

An A.T. Kearney study found that most people defined an acceptable eCommerce shipping time for non-urgent orders to be 2 (19%) to 3 (24%) days.

Why is that so important to your business? Econsultancy found that 50% of online purchases have been abandoned due to unfavorable shipping and fulfillment options, and 87% identify shipping speed as a key factor when deciding whether to shop with an eCommerce brand again. Your shoppers want a fixed-date delivery, and they want it to be within the next 3 days.

Walmart's Fast Shipping Program

Walmart has a fast shipping program called Walmart TwoDay Delivery, which ensures free and fast delivery for Walmart.com shoppers.

For listings enrolled in this program, shoppers will see a green 2-day shipping tag in three places:

To learn more about the program, we’ve done a deeper dive in our blog post, "What Is Walmart TwoDay Delivery and How Do I Enable It?". Want to test it yourself? Enable Walmart TwoDay Delivery with Flexport.

How Fast Shipping Affects Conversions and the Buy Box

Ecommerce is getting increasingly competitive. Generic items can be manufactured, and some brands allow multiple resellers across different marketplaces. With so much of eCommerce becoming “the same” (a good example of this is eBay’s need to Group Similar Listings), it’s important to compete where you can differentiate yourself.

Fast, reliable shipping boosts your customers’ experience, helping to get good reviews. Not only that, we’ve seen Walmart prioritize listings with fast shipping tags, even if shoppers don’t filter for it.

How To Get Walmart Fast Shipping Tags

There are 2 ways to enable Walmart 2-day delivery: directly in Walmart Seller Center or via Flexport's Walmart Fast Tags:

Option 1: Enable TwoDay Delivery in Seller Center

If you decide to go the seller-fulfilled route, you'll have to ensure zero days lag, expedited shipping, and free shipping. To be eligible, your store must adhere to Walmart's eligibility requirements:

Greater than 95% on-time shipping and delivery rates

Greater than 95% valid tracking rate

Less than 1.5% cancellation rate

Be a seller on Walmart Marketplace for at least 90 days, or fulfilled more than 100 orders

To apply for TwoDay Delivery badges directly through Walmart, sellers must request access through Seller Center. Walmart will let you know within 48 hours whether you've been approved or denied for the program.

Sellers can also designate the regions and states they can support 2-day delivery to, so fast shipping tags will only appear to shoppers in those areas.

Option 2: Enable TwoDay Delivery with Flexport's Walmart Fast Tags

Flexport directly integrates with Walmart TwoDay Delivery, allowing sellers to set up an account in under two minutes to get 2-day delivery coverage nationwide. All Flexport sellers are pre-approved for Walmart's fast shipping tags.

Flexport merchants can enable Walmart TwoDay Delivery right from their account. Participating SKUs should reflect fast shipping tags within 24 hours.

Learn more about Walmart's TwoDay Delivery program and how to enable it on your storefront here. To enable TwoDay Delivery on your Walmart storefront today, get started with Flexport.

