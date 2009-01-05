Starting or scaling a business is a difficult and time-consuming process. This is just one reason why Flexport’s mission is to make global trade easy for everyone. This short guide answers the most frequently asked questions we receive from new and ramping shippers.

Finding a Freight Forwarder, NVOCC, or Customs Broker

Unfortunately, Flexport can’t service every upcoming shipment. This is usually due to the origin or destination country, unserviceable commodities, or temporary capacity constraints. However, you can find links to directories of alternative freight forwarders or customs brokers below.

The Federal Maritime Commission provides an extensive directory of licensed or registered ocean freight forwarders and non-vessel operating common carriers (NVOCCs). Like Flexport, they can help ship your freight internationally. We recommend searching these directories to find a company that can help you with your upcoming shipment.

Federal Maritime Commission: NVOCC Directory

Federal Maritime Commission: Ocean Freight Forwarder Directory

If you are looking for assistance with customs brokerage services that we are unable to provide, the best place to continue your search is the National Customs Brokers & Forwarders Association (NCBFAA). The NCBFAA lists hundreds of customs brokers with location and contact information.

NCBFAA - Customs Broker Search

