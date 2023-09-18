September 18, 2023
Flexport Indicators For Press
Flexport Indicators For Press
Flexport Indicators for Press
This page provides access to our Flexport Indicators for the press. You can view interactive Flexport Indicator graphs, available via Tableau. Data downloads are available also.
Update September 18, 2023:
Trade Activity Forecast
Data for charts is available here.
Fig. 1 - Strong potential for U.S. Exports from August Onwards
Fig. 2 - Auto Imports Still a Driving Force
Fig. 3 - Exports of Autos and Consumer Goods Bright Spots
Flexport Consumption Forecast
Data for charts is available here.
Fig. 1 Spending to Remain Strong into the Fall
Fig. 2 Spending on Clothing to Continue Gradual Recovery
Fig. 3 Durable Goods Still Robust
Post Covid Indicator
Data for charts is available here.
Fig. 1 Covid-Era Tilt Toward Goods Endures
Fig. 2 Durables Preference Strengthens Ahead of the Holiday Season
Trade Price Forecast
Data for charts is available here.
Fig. 1 - Export Prices Continue Declining After a July Jump
Fig. 2 - Import Prices for Industrial Supplies to Remain Level
Fig. 3 - Consumer Goods Export Prices to Rise Slightly
The next update for the Flexport Indicators will be on October 17.
Please direct questions about the Flexport Indicators to economics@flexport.com.
Disclaimer: The contents of this report are made available for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon for any legal, business, or financial decisions. Flexport does not guarantee, represent, or warrant any of the contents of this report because they are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions, about which there can be no assurance due to various anticipated and unanticipated events that may occur. This report has been prepared to the best of our knowledge and research; however, the information presented herein may not reflect the most current regulatory or industry developments. Neither Flexport nor its advisors or affiliates shall be liable for any losses that arise in any way due to the reliance on the contents contained in this report.