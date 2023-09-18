Flexport Indicators for Press

This page provides access to our Flexport Indicators for the press. You can view interactive Flexport Indicator graphs, available via Tableau. Data downloads are available also.

Update September 18, 2023:

Trade Activity Forecast

Data for charts is available here.

Fig. 1 - Strong potential for U.S. Exports from August Onwards

Fig. 2 - Auto Imports Still a Driving Force

Fig. 3 - Exports of Autos and Consumer Goods Bright Spots

Flexport Consumption Forecast

Data for charts is available here.

Fig. 1 Spending to Remain Strong into the Fall

Fig. 2 Spending on Clothing to Continue Gradual Recovery

Fig. 3 Durable Goods Still Robust

Post Covid Indicator

Data for charts is available here.

Fig. 1 Covid-Era Tilt Toward Goods Endures



Fig. 2 Durables Preference Strengthens Ahead of the Holiday Season



Trade Price Forecast

Data for charts is available here.

Fig. 1 - Export Prices Continue Declining After a July Jump



Fig. 2 - Import Prices for Industrial Supplies to Remain Level



Fig. 3 - Consumer Goods Export Prices to Rise Slightly



The next update for the Flexport Indicators will be on October 17.

Please direct questions about the Flexport Indicators to economics@flexport.com.

Disclaimer: The contents of this report are made available for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon for any legal, business, or financial decisions. Flexport does not guarantee, represent, or warrant any of the contents of this report because they are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions, about which there can be no assurance due to various anticipated and unanticipated events that may occur. This report has been prepared to the best of our knowledge and research; however, the information presented herein may not reflect the most current regulatory or industry developments. Neither Flexport nor its advisors or affiliates shall be liable for any losses that arise in any way due to the reliance on the contents contained in this report.