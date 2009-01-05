Deliverr Terms of Service for Distribution and Fulfillment Services - Effective starting May 1, 2025

1. Acceptance of Terms

1.1. Deliverr, Inc. (“Deliverr” or “we” or “us”) provides its Distribution and Fulfillment Services (as defined below) to you subject to these Terms of Service agreement (“TOS”). In addition, when using certain Services, you will be subject to the policies (“Policies”) and fee schedule (“Fee Schedule”) that govern the operation of such Services which are posted on the Site or are readily made available to registered users of the Service. All such Policies and Fee Schedules are hereby incorporated by reference. By accessing or using the Service, you acknowledge that you have read, understood, and agree to be bound by this TOS. If you are accessing or using the Service on behalf of a company, business or other legal entity, you represent that you have the authority to bind such entity and its affiliates to this TOS, in which case the terms “you” or “your” shall refer to such entity and its affiliates. If you do not have such authority, or if you do not agree with this TOS, you may not use the Service.

1.2. Deliverr may change this TOS, the Policies and Fee Schedule from time to time. If we change this TOS or the Fee Schedule we will provide notice either by emailing the email address associated with your account or by posting a notice on the Site. You can review the most current version of this TOS at any time at https://www.flexport.com/terms-and-conditions/, the Policies are posted at https://support.portal.flexport.com/ and the Fee Schedule is available at https://support.portal.flexport.com/hc/en-us/articles/360011693573-What-are-Flexport-s-Fees-for-D2C-fulfillment-services. The TOS and Fee Schedule, as applicable, will become effective thirty (30) days after we post or send you notice of such changes, and if you use the Service after that date, your use will constitute acceptance of the revised terms and conditions. If any change to the TOS, Policies or Fee Schedule is not acceptable to you, your only remedy is to stop using the Services and send a cancellation request to our Support Team here.

1.3. In order to access certain features of our Service you will be required to register with the Site. As part of the registration process, you will provide an email address and password for your account (“Account”).

2. Description of Service. The “Service” (or “Services”) includes (a) the Site, (b) Fulfillment Services (as defined below) and (c) all software data, reports, text, images, sounds, video, and content made available through any of the foregoing (collectively referred to as the “Content”). Any new features added to or augmenting the Service are also subject to this TOS. “Fulfillment Services” include services relating to your products (the “Products”), and the shipment and tracking of orders for such Products initiated by your customers who purchase such Products through your sales systems, including but not limited to:

Automated fulfillment of orders

Administration and monitoring by you via an administrative Internet portal

Receive

Storage

Pick / Pack

Transporting goods other than under the terms of an ocean bill of lading or international air waybill

Packing materials

Returns

Cross dock

Value added services (labeling, repackaging, etc.)

Processing of returned shipments or disposal

3. General Conditions / Access and Use of the Service.

3.1. Subject to the terms and conditions of this TOS, you may access and use the Service only for lawful purposes. All rights, title and interest in and to the Service and its components will remain with and belong exclusively to Deliverr. You shall not (a) sublicense, resell, rent, lease, transfer, assign, time share or otherwise commercially exploit or make the Service available to any third party; (b) use the Service in any unlawful manner (including without limitation in violation of any data, privacy or export control laws) or in any manner that interferes with or disrupts the integrity or performance of the Service or its components, or (c) modify, adapt or hack the Service to, or otherwise attempt to gain unauthorized access to the Service or its related systems or networks. You shall comply with any codes of conduct, policies or other notices Deliverr provides you or publishes in connection with the Service, and you shall promptly notify Deliverr if you learn of a security breach related to the Service. You agree not to access the Service by any means other than through the interface that is provided by Deliverr for use in accessing the Service. Any rights not expressly granted herein are reserved and no license or right to use any trademark of Deliverr or any third party is granted to you in connection with the Service.

3.2. You are solely responsible for all data, information, text, content and other materials that you upload, post, deliver, provide or otherwise transmit or store (hereafter “post(ing)”) in connection with or relating to the Service (“Your Content”). For every email sent outside of your organization via the Services, you acknowledge and agree that Deliverr shall have the right to automatically add an identifying footer in accordance with our standard policies then in effect. You agree to cooperate with and provide reasonable assistance to Deliverr in promoting and advertising the Services.

3.3. You are responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of your login, password and account and for all activities that occur under your login or account. Deliverr reserves the right to access your account in order to respond to your requests for technical support. By posting Your Content on or through the Service, you hereby do and shall grant Deliverr a worldwide, non-exclusive, perpetual, irrevocable, royalty-free, fully paid, sublicensable and transferable license to use, modify, reproduce, distribute, display, publish and perform Your Content in connection with the Service. Deliverr has the right, but not the obligation, to monitor the Service, Content, or Your Content. You further agree that Deliverr may remove or disable any Content at any time for any reason (including, but not limited to, upon receipt of claims or allegations from third parties or authorities relating to such Content), or for no reason at all. To the extent you provide any suggestions, enhancement requests, feedback, recommendations or other input relating to the Service (“Feedback”), you hereby grant Deliverr the full, unencumbered right to use, incorporate and otherwise fully exercise and exploit any such Feedback in connection with its products and services generally.

3.4. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary, Deliverr shall have the right to collect and analyze data and other information relating to the provision, use and performance of various aspects of the Services and related systems and technologies (including, without limitation, information concerning Your Content and data derived therefrom), and Deliverr will be free (during and after the term hereof) to (i) use such information and data to improve and enhance the Services and for other development, diagnostic and corrective purposes in connection with the Services and other Deliverr offerings, and (ii) disclose such data solely in aggregate or other de-identified form in connection with its business.

3.5. You understand that the operation of the Service, including Your Content, may be unencrypted and involve (a) transmissions over various networks; (b) changes to conform and adapt to technical requirements of connecting networks or devices and (c) transmission to Deliverr’s third party vendors and hosting partners to provide the necessary delivery, storage, fulfillment, hardware, software, networking, and related technology required to operate and maintain the Service. Accordingly, you acknowledge that you bear sole responsibility for adequate security, protection and backup of Your Content. Deliverr will have no liability to you for any unauthorized access or use of any of Your Content, or any corruption, deletion, destruction or loss of any of Your Content.

3.6. You shall be responsible for obtaining and maintaining any equipment and ancillary services needed to connect to, access or otherwise use the Services, including, without limitation, modems, hardware, server, software, operating system, networking, web servers, long distance and local telephone service (collectively, “Equipment”). You shall be responsible for ensuring that such Equipment is compatible with the Services and complies with all configurations and specifications set forth in Deliverr’s published policies then in effect. You shall also be responsible for maintaining the security of the Equipment, your Account, passwords (including but not limited to administrative and user passwords) and files, and for all uses of your Account or the Equipment with or without your knowledge or consent.

3.7. The failure of Deliverr to exercise or enforce any right or provision of this TOS shall not be a waiver of that right. You acknowledge that this TOS is a contract between you and Deliverr, even though it is electronic and is not physically signed by you and Deliverr, and it governs your use of the Service.

3.8. Deliverr reserves the right to use your name and/or company name as a reference for marketing or promotional purposes on Deliverr’s website and in other communication with existing or potential Deliverr customers. To decline Deliverr this right you need to contact Support stating that you do not wish to be used as a reference.

3.9. Subject to the terms hereof, Deliverr may (but has no obligation to) provide technical support services through email in accordance with our standard practice.

3.10. You acknowledge that the Company and/or its applicable third party fulfillment or warehouse partner(s) (“Fulfillment Partners”) shall have an actual or constructive lien and security interest (which, in the case of Deliverr, need not be a warehouseman’s lien unless required by applicable law), or similar interest in accordance with the UCC or any other applicable local law, on all of your goods and merchandise in Deliverr’s or its Fulfillment Partner’s possession or control, for any amounts, charges, or fees due to Deliverr hereunder (including charges for storage, handling, fulfillment, shipping, insurance and labor), and regardless of whether a specific receipt is issued by Deliverr. Deliverr and/or its Fulfillment Partners may refuse to surrender possession of your goods and merchandise until all amounts, charges and fees are paid in full. You authorize Deliverr to dispose of inoperable or other compromised inventory in accordance with its standard policies in the context of providing returns, and, after proper process, managing non-responsive or unpaid accounts with balances above certain thresholds. You will execute any and all documents reasonably required for Deliverr or its Fulfillment Partners, and if needed grant a limited power of attorney to obtain, perfect, and maintain its lien rights, security interests and/or other rights in your goods and merchandise to operate the platform.

4. Payment Terms.

4.1. Deliverr's Payment Terms and Conditions, found at https://www.flexport.com/terms-and-conditions/payment_terms_and_conditions shall govern your obligations to pay Deliverr's invoices.

4.2. PayPal Payments. If you make any PayPal payments to Deliverr as a method of payment (a “PayPal Authorization”), then you authorized Deliverr, in its sole discretion, to charge the PayPal account for the amount shown on any and all invoices presented to you without further notice to you. All PayPal transactions will include a processing fee of up to 5.0% of the outstanding balance paid by PayPal. You acknowledge that Deliverr relies upon your PayPal Authorization when determining whether to provide services to you. Therefore, in consideration for Deliverr agreeing to rely, in whole or in part, upon your PayPal Authorization as a means of payment, you irrevocably authorize Deliverr to charge your PayPal account for any charges related to any services that have been provided to you.

5. Receiving Costs. There is a base cost to receive inventory into the warehouses (“Receiving Cost”). In the event that there are additional costs associated with non-standard receiving (as determined in Deliverr’s sole discretion) (“Additional Costs”), Additional Costs shall be in addition to the Receiving Costs and you hereby agree to pay such Additional Costs. While not specifically called out in our pricing, Receiving Costs are generally included with our standard per item outbound handling piece fees, but Additional Costs are not included. Deliverr, at its sole discretion, may require a Receiving Cost deposit to cover inventory arriving to or in the warehouse.

6. Representations and Warranties. You represent and warrant to Deliverr that (i) you have full power and authority to enter into this TOS; (ii) you own all of Your Content or have obtained all permissions, releases, rights or licenses required to engage in your posting and other activities (and allow Deliverr to perform its obligations) in connection with the Services without obtaining any further releases or consents; (iii) Your Content and other activities in connection with the Service, and Deliverr’s exercise of all rights and license granted by you herein, do not and will not violate, infringe, or misappropriate any third party’s copyright, trademark, right of privacy or publicity, or other personal or proprietary right, nor does Your Content contain any matter that is defamatory, obscene, unlawful, threatening, abusive, tortious, offensive or harassing; and (iv) you are eighteen (18) years of age or older.

7. Termination. You have the right to terminate your account at any time by sending a cancellation request to support@deliverr.com. Subject to earlier termination as provided below, Deliverr may terminate your Account and this TOS at any time in its sole discretion by providing notice to the administrative email address associated with your Account. Deliverr reserves the right to modify or discontinue, temporarily or permanently, the Service (or any part thereof). All of Content on the Service (if any) may be permanently deleted by Deliverr upon any termination of your account in its sole discretion. However, all accrued rights to payment and the terms of Sections 4 through 12 shall survive termination of this TOS.

8. DISCLAIMER OF WARRANTIES.

8.1. The Services may be temporarily unavailable for scheduled maintenance or for unscheduled emergency maintenance, either by Deliverr or by third-party providers, or because of other causes beyond our reasonable control. THE SERVICE, INCLUDING THE SITE AND CONTENT, AND ALL SERVER AND NETWORK COMPONENTS ARE PROVIDED ON AN “AS IS” AND “AS AVAILABLE” BASIS WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, AND DELIVERR EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY AND ALL WARRANTIES, WHETHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, TITLE, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, AND NON-INFRINGEMENT. YOU ACKNOWLEDGE THAT DELIVERR DOES NOT WARRANT THAT THE SERVICE WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, TIMELY, SECURE, ERROR-FREE OR VIRUS-FREE, NOR DOES IT MAKE ANY WARRANTY AS TO THE RESULTS THAT MAY BE OBTAINED FROM USE OF THE SERVICES, AND NO INFORMATION, ADVICE OR SERVICES OBTAINED BY YOU FROM DELIVERR OR THROUGH THE SERVICE SHALL CREATE ANY WARRANTY NOT EXPRESSLY STATED IN THIS TOS.

8.2. Deliverr is not the importer of record for Products stored at or by Deliverr. Deliverr shall not be held liable for complying with your instructions regarding the Service. You acknowledge that Deliverr does not inspect Products nor does Deliverr take responsibility for the business decisions that you make and implement through the Service. For purposes of clarity, Deliverr is not the Merchant of Record for any Products. Deliverr is not responsible for Products that are damaged during the pick and pack process or for breakage of items during transit that have been picked and packed by Deliverr.

9. LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY.

9.1. UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES AND UNDER NO LEGAL THEORY (WHETHER IN CONTRACT, TORT, OR OTHERWISE) SHALL DELIVERR BE LIABLE TO YOU OR ANY THIRD PARTY FOR ANY INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, CONSEQUENTIAL OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES, INCLUDING LOST PROFITS, LOST SALES OR BUSINESS, OR LOST DATA.

9.2. DELIVERR SHALL HAVE NO LIABILITY FOR ANY CLAIM OR CAUSE OF ACTION WHATSOEVER RELATING TO LOSS, DAMAGE AND/OR DESTRUCTION OF PRODUCTS OTHER THAN AS EXPRESSLY STATED BELOW IN 9.2(a) AND 9.2(b). Customer agrees that Deliverr shall have a one point five percent (1.5%) yearly shrinkage allowance based on the value of all Customer’s Products known to be in the facility / facilities at the beginning of the period and net new receives in the period. The Shrinkage value is based on the Product value as determined in Deliverr’s sole discretion measured on an annual basis and subject to the below Limitations of Liability in this Section 9.

In-Transit Products: In-Transit Products that are in the care, custody, or control of a third-party carrier shall be limited to any reimbursement amount/s provided by the aforementioned third-party carrier, not to exceed $100 per parcel. Deliverr reserves the right to request supporting documentation from you, such as a commercial invoice, and you agree to cooperate with such request/s.

In-Transit Products that are in the care, custody, or control of a third-party carrier shall be limited to any reimbursement amount/s provided by the aforementioned third-party carrier, not to exceed $100 per parcel. Deliverr reserves the right to request supporting documentation from you, such as a commercial invoice, and you agree to cooperate with such request/s. Fulfillment: Products that are lost or damaged while under Deliverr’s care, custody, or control shall be limited to the commercial invoice value of the affected Product/s or forty percent (40%) of the retail value of the affected Product/s, whichever is less. Any incorrect fulfillment orders shall be limited to the shipment and / or return fees in Deliverr’s sole and reasonable discretion.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE FOREGOING, DELIVERR SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT DAMAGES, COSTS, LOSSES, OR LIABILITIES IN EXCESS OF THE FEES ACTUALLY PAID BY YOU IN THE SIX (6) MONTHS PRECEDING THE EVENT GIVING RISE TO YOUR CLAIM. IN NO EVENT WILL DELIVERR BE LIABLE FOR ANY LOST SALES REVENUE FROM INVENTORY LOSS. DELIVERR’S MAXIMUM LIABILITY FOR INVENTORY LOSS WILL BE LIMITED TO FIVE PERCENT (5%) OF THE TOTAL PRODUCT VALUE OR ONE MONTH OF THE AVERAGE BILLABLE STORAGE, WHICHEVER IS LOWER.

Deliverr reserves the right to request insurance information pertaining to the Products or otherwise from you. You agree to cooperate with such a request. Deliverr retains the right to investigate any duplicative claims and / or payment and further reserves the right to deny any claim/s based on its findings in its sole and reasonable discretion.

9.3. Some states do not allow the exclusion of implied warranties or limitation of liability for incidental or consequential damages, which means that some of the above limitations may not apply to you. IN THESE STATES, DELIVERR’S LIABILITY WILL BE LIMITED TO THE GREATEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

10. Indemnification. You shall defend, indemnify, and hold harmless Deliverr from and against any claims, actions or demands, including without limitation reasonable legal and accounting fees, arising or resulting from your breach of this TOS, any of Your Content, or your other access, contribution to, use or misuse of the Service. Deliverr shall provide notice to you of any such claim, suit or demand. Deliverr reserves the right to assume the exclusive defense and control of any matter which is subject to indemnification under this section. In such case, you agree to cooperate with any reasonable requests assisting Deliverr’s defense of such matter.

11. U.S. Government Matters. You may not remove or export from the United States or allow the export or re-export of the Services or anything related thereto, or any direct product thereof in violation of any restrictions, laws or regulations of the United States Department of Commerce, the United States Department of Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control, or any other United States or foreign agency or authority.

12. Assignment. You may not assign this TOS without the prior written consent of Deliverr, but Deliverr may assign or transfer this TOS, in whole or in part, without restriction.

13. Operating Authority. Deliverr holds operating authority as a property broker (USDOT 2594279; MC DK 906604) and freight forwarder (FF DK 23567) from the United States Department of Transportation and performs any brokerage or forwarding services pursuant to its operating authority.

14. Miscellaneous. If any provision of this TOS is found to be unenforceable or invalid, that provision will be limited or eliminated to the minimum extent necessary so that this TOS will otherwise remain in full force and effect and enforceable. Both parties agree that this TOS, together with any Policies and Fee Schedule, is the complete and exclusive statement of the mutual understanding of the parties and supersedes and cancels all previous written and oral agreements, communications and other understandings relating to the subject matter of this TOS, and that all waivers and modifications must be in a writing signed by both parties, except as otherwise provided herein. No agency, partnership, joint venture, or employment is created as a result of this TOS and you do not have any authority of any kind to bind Deliverr in any respect whatsoever. In any action or proceeding to enforce rights under this TOS, the prevailing party will be entitled to recover costs and attorneys’ fees. All notices under this TOS will be in writing and will be deemed to have been duly given when received, if personally delivered; when receipt is electronically confirmed, if transmitted by facsimile or email; the day after it is sent, if sent for next day delivery by recognized overnight delivery service; and upon receipt, if sent by certified or registered mail, return receipt requested.

15. Governing Law. This TOS shall be governed by the laws of the State of California without regard to the principles of conflicts of law. Unless otherwise elected by Deliverr in a particular instance, you hereby expressly agree to submit to the exclusive personal jurisdiction of the federal and state courts of the State of California for the purpose of resolving any dispute relating to your access to or use of the Service.

16. Privacy. Please visit https://www.flexport.com/privacy/ to understand how Deliverr collects and uses personal information.

17. Force Majeure. Deliverr will not be liable for any default or delay in the performance of any of its obligations under this TOS if and to the extent such default or delay is caused, directly or indirectly, by an event outside of Deliverr’s reasonable control, including: (a) fire, flood, earthquake, elements of nature or acts of God; (b) wars (declared and undeclared), acts of terrorism, sabotage, riots, civil disorders, rebellions or revolutions; (c) extraordinary malfunction of third-party Internet infrastructure, data centers or related systems or (d) acts of any governmental authority with respect to any of the foregoing. Without limiting the foregoing, Deliverr’s failure to perform, or delay in performing, its responsibilities under this TOS will be excused if and to the extent that the cause of such non-performance or delay is: (i) the failure of you or your personnel to materially perform their obligations under this TOS; (ii) any act performed or omitted by Deliverr or Deliverr personnel at the request of you; (iii) any act performed by you or your personnel to the extent that such act was not otherwise agreed to by the parties; or (iv) system failure caused by a malicious third-party technical attack causing a sudden, unplanned increase in network activity above the threshold capacity of Deliverr systems.

18. DMCA. The Digital Millennium Copyright Act of 1998 (the “DMCA”) provides recourse for copyright owners who believe that material appearing on the Internet infringes their rights under U.S. copyright law. Deliverr will promptly process and investigate notices of alleged infringement and will take appropriate actions under the DMCA and other applicable intellectual property laws with respect to any alleged or actual infringement. A notification of claimed copyright infringement should be emailed to Deliverr’s Copyright Agent at support@deliverr.com (subject line: “DMCA” Takedown Request”). You may also contact us by mail or facsimile at:

Deliverr, Inc.

Attention: Copyright Agent

760 Market Street, Eighth Floor

San Francisco, CA 94102

Notice: To be effective, the notification must be in writing and contain the following information:

an electronic or physical signature of the person authorized to act on behalf of the owner of the copyright or other intellectual property interest;

a description of the copyrighted work or other intellectual property that you claim has been infringed;

a description of where the material that you claim is infringing is located on the Site, with enough detail that we may find it on the Site;

your address, telephone number, and email address;

a statement by you that you have a good faith belief that the disputed use is not authorized by the copyright or intellectual property owner, its agent, or the law;

a statement by you, made under penalty of perjury, that the above information in your Notice is accurate and that you are the copyright or intellectual property owner or authorized to act on the copyright or intellectual property owner‘s behalf.

Counter-Notice: If you believe that the relevant content that was removed (or to which access was disabled) is not infringing, or that you have the authorization from the copyright owner, the copyright owner’s agent, or pursuant to the law, to post and use such content, you may send a written counter-notice containing the following information to the Copyright Agent:

your physical or electronic signature;

identification of the content that has been removed or to which access has been disabled and the location at which the content appeared before it was removed or disabled;

a statement that you have a good faith belief that the content was removed or disabled as a result of mistake or a misidentification of the content; and

your name, address, telephone number, and e-mail address, a statement that you consent to the jurisdiction of the federal court located within the Northern District of California and a statement that you will accept service of process from the person who provided notification of the alleged infringement.

If a counter-notice is received by the Copyright Agent, Deliverr will send a copy of the counter-notice to the original complaining party informing that person that it may replace the removed content or cease disabling it in 10 business days. Unless the copyright owner files an action seeking a court order against the provider of the content, the removed content may be replaced, or access to it restored, in 10 to 14 business days or more after receipt of the counter-notice, at Deliverr’s sole discretion.

Repeat Infringer Policy: In accordance with the DMCA and other applicable law, Deliverr has adopted a policy of terminating, in appropriate circumstances and at Deliverr’s sole discretion, those who are deemed to be repeat infringers. Deliverr may also at its sole discretion limit access to the Site and/or terminate the accounts of any users who infringe any intellectual property rights of others, whether or not there is any repeat infringement.

[Revised 2.27.25]