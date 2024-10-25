Skip to content
News and Views

  • Air GettyImages-491810671 (1)

    December 30, 2024

    2025 Air Freight Market Outlook: Disruptions, Trends, and How to Prepare

  • Technology GettyImages-1139932722 (1)

    December 23, 2024

    Flexport’s 2024 Tech Hackathon: “Using AI for Every Aspect of Our Business”

  • Thumbnail and Header BFCM blog (1)

    December 3, 2024

    BFCM 2024, Unboxed: Black Friday & Cyber Monday by the Numbers

  • GettyImages-1208392361 (1)

    November 26, 2024

    Generative AI in Logistics: Use Cases, Data Strategies, and the Future of Automation

  • Asia port

    November 19, 2024

    Flexport Appoints Daniel Sanvicente as Senior Vice President, Head of APAC

  • Port strike updated

    November 5, 2024

    Disruptions at Canada's Largest Container Ports: The Latest on the BC Lockout and Port of Montreal Strike

  • Ocean Port GettyImages-156534551 (1)

    November 4, 2024

    2025 Ocean Freight Outlook: Five Predictions You Need to Know

  • GettyImages-1048736120 (1)

    November 4, 2024

    Supply Chain Snapshots (Week of November 1, 2024): A Recap of Industry News You Can’t Miss

  • GettyImages-1048736120 (1)

    October 25, 2024

    Supply Chain Snapshots (Week of October 21, 2024): A Recap of Industry News You Can’t Miss

