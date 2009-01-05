Flexport Ocean Freight

Whether you’re shipping for the first time or moving thousands of TEUs a year, Flexport optimizes speed and cost with world-class FCL and ocean consolidation services. What sets us apart are our technology and our people. We digitize and structure your supply chain data, so you can track each shipment down to the SKU, from PO creation all the way through clearance and delivery – along with an expert team supporting you every step of the way.