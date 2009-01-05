Your end-to-end
Flexport is the platform that coordinates global logistics from factory to customer door — empowering businesses to ship anywhere, sell everywhere and grow faster.
From factory floor to customer door
Ocean & Air Freight
We offer ocean and air freight solutions for businesses of all sizes. Unlock the power of our global trade network to move your goods with ease. Our technology provides SKU-level visibility so you have peace of mind from origin to port. Track your shipments in real-time and manage your costs with unparalleled reliability and speed.
Customs
With Flexport Customs, our expert brokers can help you clear goods quickly, minimize import duties, and leverage customs data to benefit your entire supply chain. We'll work with you even if you don’t ship with us.
Buyer’s Consolidation
Maximize your container utilization by grouping multiple suppliers together into one fully utilized container. Reduce freight and destination labor costs, customer inventory levels, material costs, and your overall carbon footprint.
Booking Management
Manage your entire network of ocean contracts and bookings, track real-time performance data and key milestones, and optimize your allocation strategy—all on a single, easy-to-use platform.
More than 10,000 clients trust Flexport with their supply chain
CLIENT SPOTLIGHT
Bright Ideas Need Smart Logistics
As DOTLUX set its sights on rapid growth, the team quickly realized that manual, disconnected processes were holding them back. By teaming up with Flexport, they gained end-to-end visibility, streamlined workflows, and the digital backbone to scale confidently unlocking smarter planning, faster execution, and a future-ready supply chain.
Flexport Ocean Freight
Digitize freight forwarding for visibility and control
Whether you’re shipping for the first time or moving thousands of TEUs a year, Flexport optimizes speed and cost with world-class FCL and ocean consolidation services. What sets us apart are our technology and our people. We digitize and structure your supply chain data, so you can track each shipment down to the SKU, from PO creation all the way through clearance and delivery – along with an expert team supporting you every step of the way.
Flexport Air Freight
Take flight with flexible speed
Expedite your shipments with speed and precision. Our tailored solutions, including charter services, optimize your air freight planning with live shipment updates and actionable reports – all while keeping your costs in check. Whether you have a few critical shipments that need space or you need to move pallets with speed, we'll deliver your goods where you need them, when you need them.
Flexport Buyer's Consolidation
Optimize your shipments and save on costs
Streamline your supply chain by consolidating multiple shipments into one. Flexport’s Buyer’s Consolidation service helps reduce transit times and expenses by optimizing load planning and combining orders from different suppliers into a single, efficient shipment. Gain full visibility and control over your consolidated shipments, ensuring timely delivery and cost savings across your entire logistics network.
Flexport Booking Management
Take control of your bookings with ease
Simplify your ocean freight bookings with our intuitive platform. Gain real-time tracking, seamless document management, and flexible scheduling options, all in one place. Manage each shipment from start to finish, with detailed analytics that optimize routes and cut costs. Flexport’s Booking Management tool ensures full visibility and collaboration, empowering you to confidently streamline your logistics operations.
Take full control of your supply chain
