How Long Will It Take to Deliver My Shipment to Amazon US?
How long it will take for your shipment to be delivered to the Amazon fulfillment center depends on your final destination method. See below for the estimated transit times of each method.
If your shipment is being delivered to an Amazon fulfillment center, there are three options for final delivery. Here's a breakdown of the options, along with labeling and palletization requirements for each:
