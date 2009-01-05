Help Center Article
How to Ship to Amazon US/Canada with Flexport
A guide for shipping to Amazon US/Canada with Flexport, including: Creating a Shipment Plan in Amazon Seller Central, Selecting Your Final Delivery Method, Sending a Quote Request to Flexport, Sharing Amazon Seller Central Access, and Tracking Your Shipment
Complete the steps below if you are shipping to Amazon US/Canada. For Amazon EU shipments, see How to Ship to Amazon EU with Flexport.
1. Creating a Shipment Plan in Amazon Seller Central (US/Canada)
How to create a shipment plan in Amazon Seller Central when you're shipping with Flexport in the US.
2. Selecting Your Final Amazon Delivery Method (US/Canada)
How to decide which final delivery method is right for your shipment, how to estimate prices, and how to select it in Amazon Seller Central for Amazon US shipments.
3. Sending a Quote Request to Flexport (US/Canada and EU)
How to send a quote request to Flexport and what additional information you need to include.
4. Sharing Amazon Seller Central Access (one-time only) (US/Canada and EU)
How to share Amazon Seller Central with Flexport and why you need to do so.
5. Tracking Your Shipment (US/Canada)
How to track your FedEx, Amazon LTL, Flexport LTL, or Flexport LCL shipment to an Amazon FBA warehouse in the US.
5 Keys to Success for Shipping to Amazon FBA
Frequently Asked Questions:
What are the Palletization Requirements for Amazon Shipments?
What are the Labeling Requirements for Amazon Shipments?
What is Amazon's Holiday Shipping Schedule?
Can I Have Multiple FBA Locations in One Shipment?