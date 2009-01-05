If you’re shipping to Amazon during the holidays, note Amazon’s inventory cut-off dates for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas:

Amazon recommends that your shipment arrive at Amazon fulfillment centers by November 7th to ensure inventory is available on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Amazon recommends that your shipment arrive at Amazon fulfillment centers by December 1st to ensure inventory is available for Christmas shoppers.

Date recommendations are estimates and are subject to change.

Submit a quote request to Flexport with the cargo ready date to get an idea of when your shipment will arrive at the Amazon fulfillment centers. Flexport will recommend the appropriate shipping method based on your cargo ready date and the date you would like your shipment to arrive at an Amazon fulfillment center. Your final delivery method will also affect when your cargo arrives at Amazon fulfillment centers.

Space is tight during peak season, so book early to ensure your shipment is able to reach Amazon fulfillment centers on time.

See “How to Ship to Amazon with Flexport” for more information about shipping to Amazon.