Big Impact Goals? Figure it
Out with Flexport.org
Whether you're just starting out on your sustainability journey or you've built a business that's a force for good, leaders around the world look to Flexport to make their visions a reality.
CUSTOMER SUCCESS STORY
Reducing Emissions with Fjällräven
See how Fjällräven is cutting ocean transportation emissions through Flexport��’s sustainable marine biofuel book & claim program. Join us in building eco-conscious supply chains for a greener planet.
CUSTOMER SUCCESS STORY
Making Worldwide Product Donations to Healthcare Workers Possible for FIGS
"We work with hundreds of organizations around the world that help us get clean scrubs to people that need them. Through our partnership with Flexport, we've been able to navigate, find alternative routes, and get products where they need to go." - Trina Spear, Co-Founder and CEO, FIGS
CUSTOMER SUCCESS STORY
Automating Carbon Offsets for Electronics Manufacturers Like Framework
"We've already offset 1,110 tonnes of CO2e, and that equates to roughly 212 acres of forest over a course of a year with Flexport and their carbon offset partner. This offer was already integrated into the Flexport portal and it was really straightforward." - Amanda McElmurray, Logistics Manager, Framework
FREE E-GUIDE
Small Steps Towards Sustainability
Get helpful insights from interviews with Green Supply Chain Leaders.
CUSTOMER SUCCESS STORY
Minimizing Supply Chain Waste for Certified B Corps like Cotopaxi
"We had a shipping container become waterlogged, and those products could no longer be sold. Flexport.org was able to work with an insurance provider to show proof of donation as opposed to proof of destruction." - Annie Agle, Senior Director of Impact and Sustainability, Cotopaxi
FLEXPORT PLATFORM
Measure and Offset Emissions Automatically from Your Flexport Dashboard
With fragmented and inconsistent data sources, collecting the details you need to report CO2e emissions can be time consuming. Flexport provides brands with powerful tools to easily view emissions across all shipments and find the optimal mix of ocean, rail, air, and trucking to lower their emissions impact.
CUSTOMER SUCCESS STORY
Reducing CO2e Emissions for Sustainable Fashion Brands Like O My Bag
"Shipping by sea takes around three months while shipping by air takes around three days. Flexport has been very helpful in improving our forecasting and getting insights on those exact emissions, so we can plan ahead to reduce our overall impact." - Femke Logerink, Sustainability Manager, O My Bag
CUSTOMER SUCCESS STORY
Helping Tricon Energy Calculate a Baseline for Carbon Footprint Reporting
"We had thousands of data points, and we were able to use Flexport tools to estimate the transport footprint from or logistics impact in our sustainability report. It's not common for our industry to report publicly, so that was a big achievement for us." - Elizabeth Carlson, Chief Sustainability Officer, Tricon
More on Sustainability from Flexport
OFFSET PROGRAM PARTNER
Proudly Protecting Forests with Carbon Offset Partner Pachama
Pachama measures the carbon stored in our forests and monitors forest growth over time.
CUSTOMER SUCCESS STORY
How Klean Kanteen Saves 8 Hours a Week with Flexport
Logistics managers at this sustainable brand drastically cut back on manual reporting.
Product News
View Your CO2 Emission Analytics on the Flexport Platform
See emissions, offsets, and reduction efforts across all shipments in a single place.