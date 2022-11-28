Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started
phil levy headshot

Phil Levy

Chief Economist, Flexport

Dr. Phil Levy is Chief Economist at Flexport where he leads qualitative and quantitative economic research informed by public policy data and proprietary data. Dr. Levy’s research informs the market on global trade trends and helps Flexport teams make product and business strategy decisions to best serve clients. Before Flexport, Dr. Levy spent two decades researching and forming global trade policy. He served as Senior Fellow on the Global Economy at Chicago Council on Global Affairs and Adjunct Professor of Strategy at Northwestern Kellogg. Previously, Dr. Levy served on the President’s Council of Economic Advisors as Senior Economist for Trade and as a member of the policy planning staff for the U.S. Department of State. He has testified before numerous congressional committees and has written regularly for Forbes, The Hill, and Foreign Policy. He has also taught global economic policy and international trade at Georgetown, Columbia, the University of Virginia, and Yale. Phil holds a Ph.D in Economics from Stanford University.

Phil's Posts

  • A blue stacked chart graph

    February 6, 2023

    Lots of Jobs - Flexport Weekly Economic Report

  • A blue stacked chart graph

    January 30, 2023

    The Year in Consumption - Flexport Weekly Economic Report

  • A blue stacked chart graph

    January 23, 2023

    Driving the Dollar Down - Flexport Weekly Economic Report

  • A blue stacked chart graph

    January 17, 2023

    Growth Downgrade - Flexport Weekly Economic Report

  • A blue stacked chart graph

    January 9, 2023

    Interpreting Jobs Portents - Flexport Weekly Economic Report

  • A blue stacked chart graph

    December 19, 2022

    Synchronized Central Banking - Flexport Weekly Economic Report

  • A blue stacked chart graph

    December 12, 2022

    Import Volatility - Flexport Weekly Economic Report

  • A blue stacked chart graph

    December 5, 2022

    What Slowdown? - Flexport Weekly Economic Report

  • A blue stacked chart graph

    November 28, 2022

    Trade Growth - Flexport Weekly Economic Report

Ready to get started?

Learn how Flexport’s supply chain solutions can help you capture greater opportunities.