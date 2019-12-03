Category: Flexport News

Skip to content
  • Convoy Extends Flexport’s Full Truckload Network in the Platform 6-28-21

    June 29, 2021

    Convoy Extends Flexport’s Full Truckload Network in the Platform

  • Flexport does more than salute those who have served in the military on Veterans Day—It also invests in them, seeing valuable transferable work skills from armed forces to managing operations in the complex, fast-paced world of logistics.

    November 10, 2020

    Flexport Salutes Veterans Inside and Outside the Company

  • Flexport joins Stripe effort to help reduce carbon emissions through special program that invests in advanced technology designed to remove carbon from the atmosphere.

    October 29, 2020

    Flexport Joins Stripe Climate for Carbon Removal

  • GettyImages-1138661274 Blog

    June 11, 2020

    Platform Updates Put More Control in Users’ Hands and Create a Personalized Experience

  • Flexport.org thermometers 5-14-20-v2

    May 14, 2020

    The Drive to Mobilize PPE: Flexport Raises $7.9M to Move Medical Supplies; $2.1M to Go

  • London Office Opening blog 4-14-20

    April 16, 2020

    Flexport Is Open for Business in the UK

  • AMS Makers Launch Event

    March 2, 2020

    Flexport’s Fifth Engineering Office Opens in Amsterdam with Launch Event

  • Making Global Trade Easy for Everyone: Milestones During 2019

    December 18, 2019

  • Partnership with Postmates and MedShare Helps Bring Humanitarian Aid to Venezuela

    December 3, 2019

