News and Views

  • In response to the events in Ukraine, Flexport Founder and CEO Ryan Petersen announced this morning that Flexport has stopped accepting Trans-Siberian rail bookings between China and Europe.

    February 25, 2022

    Flexport Halts Trans-Siberian Rail Bookings. Goods En Route Still Moving

    February 24, 2022

    Understanding Lot Tracking and Lot Control: A Guide for Food and Bev Merchants

    February 23, 2022

    Can U.S. Customs Keep Up with Change? Flexport’s Tom Gould Joins COAC to Advise How

    February 22, 2022

    Unique Fulfillment Challenges for Home Goods Brands and How To Navigate Them

    February 16, 2022

    The US West Coast Port Labor Contract Is Up in July

    February 15, 2022

    Flexport and Eastern Air Team Up To Expand Global Airfreight Capacity

    February 14, 2022

    7 Trends to Build a Successful Ecommerce Business as a Furniture Brand

    February 14, 2022

    How to Use the Right Data to Make Supply Chain Decisions

    February 9, 2022

    How a Great Customer Experience Can Prevent Returns and Exchanges

