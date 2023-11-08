2023 Flexport.org Impact Report: A Look Back at Supplying Help for Humanity

Right now, 362 million people in the world are in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the United Nation’s Global Humanitarian Needs Overview. Amidst drought, ongoing wars, instability, climate disasters, food insecurity, and the lingering effects of a global pandemic, the efficient delivery of humanitarian aid saves lives, relieves suffering, and builds preparedness for future responses.

Flexport.org’s inaugural Impact Report, which covers the past 18 months (January 2022-July 2023), is a comprehensive look at how Flexport.org and its network of more than 400 partners have come together to address some of the world’s most dire needs. That translates to more than $111M worth of aid cargo to help improve the lives of roughly 13 million people. Through the Flexport.org Fund, the team offset over 30,000 metric tonnes of greenhouse gas produced by the movement of aid through integrated Climate programs.

Below are key highlights from our first report. We look forward to sharing this report every 12 months to document the impact of our collective efforts.

The Only Aid That Matters is the Aid That Arrives

Flexport.org, the dedicated sustainability and impact team within Flexport, began in 2017 as an optimistic idea: in the face of global disasters, Flexport could use its unique logistics expertise to help those in need. It turns out that optimism pays off. Within one month, in partnership with Americares, a small group of scrappy Flexporters delivered containers of essential products to Syrian refugees displaced due to the Syrian Civil War.

Now, Flexport.org is a dedicated team of logistics, technology, and humanitarian aid experts who work to make global aid easy and improve the lives of people around the world. The team partners with the world’s best humanitarian organizations and UN agencies in every region, such as UNICEF, International Medical Corps, International Organization for Migration, Global Empowerment Mission, Project C.U.R.E., and more. They work with freight partners like Atlas Air and RoadEx to overcome tough logistical challenges and ensure essential items are received as quickly as possible.

Disaster areas are inherently complex and the aid needed is always time-sensitive. Flexport.org’s partners bring their experience and expertise to every shipment, resulting not only in strong, trust-based relationships with Flexport.org but more importantly in the efficient and effective delivery of aid.

The Impact Report shows the scope of Flexport.org’s responses.

Report Highlights

Between January 2022 and July 2023, Flexport.org delivered 44 million pounds of aid to help improve the lives of more than 13 million people.

Ukraine

Flexport.org’s long-term commitment to Ukraine has been a specific focus over the last 18 months. The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine led to a wave of refugees and displaced people from their homes. Flexport.org delivered 16 million pounds of aid through 917 Flexport.org-funded shipments to date, supporting 8.8 million Ukrainians. Shipments included hospital beds, medical and surgical equipment, ambulances and clinics, firefighter equipment, hygiene kits, blankets, and food.

“On February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, the demand for transport increased dramatically—yet shipping into the country was extremely challenging,” said Nikola Usenovic, Director of Global Procurement at International Medical Corps. “Flexport.org was able to deliver cargo into Ukraine which freed up budgets and staff resources so they could focus on bringing in more supplies that our field teams required.”

Horn of Africa

Severe drought in The Horn of Africa, compounded by global food shortages, created one of the worst food insecurity crises over the past 40 years. Flexport.org partnered with several humanitarian aid organizations and UN agencies, including GlobalMedic, UNICEF, and USA for UNHCR, to deliver essential supplies throughout the region to help prevent severe malnutrition in young children. Additionally, Flexport.org delivered family emergency kits to Chad, sent pharmaceuticals and hygiene kits to Ethiopia, and gave support to Sudanese refugees and internationally displaced persons. In total Flexport.org delivered 1.7 million pounds of aid.

Turkey and Syria

On February 6, 2023, two massive earthquakes with magnitudes of 7.8 and 7.7 struck Turkey and Syria. More than 13 million people were affected and an estimated 1.5 million people were left homeless. In collaboration with local logistics partners, Flexport.org delivered 192 shipments with more than 8 million pounds of aid to 10 different humanitarian organizations on the ground. The shipments included surgical supplies and equipment to treat the wounded, as well as shelters, blankets, and tents for people who lost their homes during winter.

“When disaster strikes, Flexport.org is always ready to help us establish humanitarian access when it comes to shipping and transportation,” said Emily Fullmer, Chief Operations Officer, Global Empowerment Mission. “Because of their relationships all over the world, we have a global support system helping us navigate regulations and ports of entry. Flexport.org’s subject-matter expertise allows us to focus on what we do best—delivering aid to communities in crisis. Working with their team gives us peace of mind in unpredictable environments, which allows us to launch operations in new countries quickly and confidently.”

Looking Ahead

None of this work would be possible without the generous support of approximately 75,000 donors whose contributions to the Flexport.org Fund have provided life-saving aid to impacted populations in Ukraine, The Horn of Africa, and more.

Over the next year, the need for long-term support in Ukraine and The Horn of Africa will continue. Unfortunately, future natural disasters and conflicts are inevitable. Flexport.org will continue partnering with organizations worldwide that allow us to drive the impact detailed in this report. And that’s where you come in. If you read the report and feel inspired by the work, please consider donating to the Flexport.org Fund so we can continue to cover the costs of planes, trucks, and ships to get humanitarian cargo where it is needed.

Download Flexport.org’s Impact Report here.

*UNICEF does not endorse any company, brand, product or service.