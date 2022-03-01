Chris Rogers
Supply Chain Economist
Chris' Posts
March 28, 2022
Understanding the Post-Covid Indicator
March 28, 2022
Special Once More - Flexport Weekly Economic Report
March 24, 2022
What’s In-Store - Developments in Retail Inventories
March 23, 2022
Less Favored Nation - The Future of Russia’s WTO Status
March 16, 2022
Telecoms, Toys, Timing - Shenzhen’s New COVID Lockdown
March 11, 2022
Dark Times for Black Gold - Oil Sanctions Against Russia
March 7, 2022
Understanding the Air Timeliness Indicator
March 2, 2022
Dealing with Russia - Ukraine Conflict Sanctions Actions
March 1, 2022
Altogether Now - Ukraine Conflict Sanctions Overview
