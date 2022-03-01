Skip to content
Chris Rogers

Chris Rogers

Supply Chain Economist

Chris' Posts

  • Glasses and flatware in a restaurant

    March 28, 2022

    Understanding the Post-Covid Indicator

  • A blue stacked chart graph

    March 28, 2022

    Special Once More - Flexport Weekly Economic Report

  • Palletized freight stored in a warehouse

    March 24, 2022

    What’s In-Store - Developments in Retail Inventories

  • The World Trade Organization headquarters entrance. Image copyright World Trade Organization.

    March 23, 2022

    Less Favored Nation - The Future of Russia’s WTO Status

  • Image of empty roads used for March 2022 report on supply chain impacts of Shenzhen city lockdown.

    March 16, 2022

    Telecoms, Toys, Timing - Shenzhen’s New COVID Lockdown

  • Storm clouds over a truck

    March 11, 2022

    Dark Times for Black Gold - Oil Sanctions Against Russia

  • Timelapse of jets taking off and landing

    March 7, 2022

    Understanding the Air Timeliness Indicator

  • Image of a circuit board for sanctions review masthead

    March 2, 2022

    Dealing with Russia - Ukraine Conflict Sanctions Actions

  • Changeable seas

    March 1, 2022

    Altogether Now - Ukraine Conflict Sanctions Overview

