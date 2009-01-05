Skip to content
Clear Your Path Smartly with Flexport Customs Brokers

Our expert customs brokers can help you clear your goods quickly, provide insights on HS codes within the import trade tariff, and leverage customs data to help benefit your entire supply chain. We'll work with you even if you don’t ship with us.

Flexport Platform

Broker Led, Data Fed, and Designed for Insight

With Flexport Customs, our Platform combines data from the import trade tariff, commercial invoices, and other documents to reveal commodity code data, historical price comparisons, and other key business metrics. Our Flexport Customs Brokerage solution combines human expertise and technology, providing a unique experience for you and your logistics team.

VISIBILITY

Supply Chain Visibility for Customs Predictability

The Flexport Platform tracks your inventory in motion, making customs exceptions more timely and actionable. You, your customs broker, and your supply chain partners can efficiently resolve issues before they result in clearance delays.

QUICK SEARCH OR DETAILED REPORT

Search Everything. Stop at Nothing.

Search for what you want—SKU, HS code, PO, style, or customs entry number—in any customs document. Then find it and related items all in one place. No more time lost bouncing between systems.

Trade Advisory Services Header 1

Trade Advisory

Your Customs Broker Knows The Rules. Change the Game Together.

Look past your next clearance to strengthen your customs strategy. Trade advisors with Flexport Customs can help with Duty Drawback procedures, Classification using the trade tariff, and other strategic gains for your business.

  • Before Flexport, if customs-relevant information was missing it only became apparent during customs clearance. Now we can enter all the documentation into the platform in advance.”

    Riyadh Rashid

    Demand Planning and Supply Chain Manager Ergobaby

  • It’s been interesting to see how much better freight forwarding can be with better data, better access to that data, and better communication of the insights from this data.

    Per Miller

    Director of Procurement & Logistics, MiiR

    MiiR logo

Unlock Your Customs Data

Landed Costs, Made Easier

Calculate landed costs for your SKUs. The Flexport Platform structures customs entry data, duties, and other logistics spends to make it your one source for fast, accurate answers.

Your Data for Better Decisions

Get insights in minutes with searchable data. Examine transit times and landed costs. Make supply chain data your competitive advantage.

Leagues of Data, Packaged for You

With searchable, shareable reporting, you can use all of it. Manage cargo ready delays. Prioritise cargo confirmed to take off. Prepare your entire supply chain for any scenario.

