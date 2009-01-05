Customs Technology Suite
AI-driven tech dedicated to customs & compliance
The most robust customs technology suite, combining tools to manage compliance risk and save you money, right at your fingertips.
Introducing the Customs Technology Suite
Flexport's customs technology suite includes automated entry processing, AI compliance audits, a cutting-edge duty drawback algorithm, and tariff refund processing technology to give your trade compliance program an edge that manual processes simply can't match. The results speak for themselves: more than $900M in tariff exposure saved for our customers in the last 5 years.
Audit Your Customs Broker
Flexport's AI agent conducts a compliance audit on all past customs entries to identify mistakes, compliance errors, and the opportunity for refunds. We have reduced our error rate to 0.2%, which is estimated to be 10X better than the industry benchmark.
Tariff Simulator
The Flexport Tariff Simulator is a free app that lets you see exactly what U.S. Customs will charge for any commodity, under every relevant scenario and parameter, in seconds. Type or paste your 10-digit HTS (HS) code, pick an origin country, and the tool instantly returns duty rates.
Tariff Refund Calculator
Flexport's Tariff Refund Calculator combines AI-driven audit technology with our veteran customs expertise to identify, calculate, and claim your refunds. If your company paid IEEPA reciprocal tariffs, use the Refund Calculator to see what you could be owed.
Duty Drawback
Flexport unites cutting-edge automation with expert oversight, ensuring every eligible dollar is recovered quickly and accurately. The result: stronger cash flow and competitive advantage for businesses of any size or complexity.
Flexport Intelligence
Flexport Intelligence & Insights Builder puts your customs data at your fingertips—ask questions in plain language, uncover actionable insights, and make smarter decisions faster.
Customs Analysis
Customs Analysis is a bold re-imagining of the U.S custom filing process for the AI era. Our new tooling organizes the filing process into a sequence of bite-sized tasks.