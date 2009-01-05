Skip to content

Introducing the Customs Technology Suite

Flexport's customs technology suite includes automated entry processing, AI compliance audits, a cutting-edge duty drawback algorithm, and tariff refund processing technology to give your trade compliance program an edge that manual processes simply can't match. The results speak for themselves: more than $900M in tariff exposure saved for our customers in the last 5 years.

Audit Your Customs Broker

Flexport's AI agent conducts a compliance audit on all past customs entries to identify mistakes, compliance errors, and the opportunity for refunds. We have reduced our error rate to 0.2%, which is estimated to be 10X better than the industry benchmark.

Tariff Simulator

The Flexport Tariff Simulator is a free app that lets you see exactly what U.S. Customs will charge for any commodity, under every relevant scenario and parameter, in seconds. Type or paste your 10-digit HTS (HS) code, pick an origin country, and the tool instantly returns duty rates.

Tariff Refund Calculator

Flexport's Tariff Refund Calculator combines AI-driven audit technology with our veteran customs expertise to identify, calculate, and claim your refunds. If your company paid IEEPA reciprocal tariffs, use the Refund Calculator to see what you could be owed.

Duty Drawback

Flexport unites cutting-edge automation with expert oversight, ensuring every eligible dollar is recovered quickly and accurately. The result: stronger cash flow and competitive advantage for businesses of any size or complexity.

Flexport Intelligence

Flexport Intelligence & Insights Builder puts your customs data at your fingertips—ask questions in plain language, uncover actionable insights, and make smarter decisions faster.

Customs Analysis

Customs Analysis is a bold re-imagining of the U.S custom filing process for the AI era. Our new tooling organizes the filing process into a sequence of bite-sized tasks.

Working with Flexport has been an excellent experience. They manage our global brokerage processing and implemented drawback services that delivered returns that were significantly higher than our prior approach, and also significantly outperforming their competitors. Their technology and expertise, including ACE analysis, have uncovered additional insights and savings that continue to drive supply chain optimization.

Arjun Lal

Chief Financial Officer, Life Fitness

