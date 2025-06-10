Skip to content
Flexport Release Fall 2025
Keynote coming soon

Built to survive the new trade reality

25+ new products that cut real costs from your invoices, protect your margins, and give you the competitive edge you need to win in today's volatile trade environment.

Grid of five business tools with icons and labels: customs analysis, compliance toolkit, tariff simulator pro, Flexport intelligence, and duty drawback.

Introducing the New Customs Technology Suite

Rising tariffs, shifting trade policies, and shrinking margins make global trade harder than ever. The new Flexport Customs Technology Suite gives you the visibility and tools to cut costs, stay compliant, and keep your business moving forward.

Talk with a Customs Expert

Tariff simulator pro

Stay ahead of every tariff change

Tariff Simulator Pro makes it simple to manage complexity—upload data in bulk, get smart notifications, and instantly calculate tariffs and landed costs with confidence.

Calculate Now

flexport intelligence

Unlock answers to deep insights in seconds

Flexport Intelligence & Insights Builder puts your customs data at your fingertips—ask questions in plain language, uncover actionable insights, and make smarter decisions faster.

Get rates instantly with Flexport Rate Explorer

The cost to move goods by ocean or air can be a moving target. Now, it’s as easy as booking an airline ticket.

Select your trade lane, confirm your preferred shipping mode, and review competitive rates tailored to your needs.

Once onboarded to the Flexport Client Platform, you can easily book freight shipments online in just a few minutes.

Instead of waiting 24 hours for a quote, you can scenario plan with confidence and lock in low rates right away.

Meet the new Flexport Platform

Trade is more volatile than ever, and visibility is no longer optional. With a single pane of glass for your entire supply chain, including shipments we do not manage, you get real-time insights, actionable data, and clear paths to resolve issues quickly.

Visualize shipments

Visualize shipments

Central dashboards

Central dashboards

Exception interface

Exception interface

Analytics

Analytics

Tools and resources

Tools and resources

Reduce costs for Demurrage & Detention and Warehouse Receiving

Overhaul your delivery management process to control costs and increase the efficiency at which you move your goods from port to warehouse.

Demurrage & Detention Defender

Access estimated demurrage costs, including future forecasts, and clearly view the tasks that need to be completed to avoid them. All of this information is available in one centralized hub, making it simple to stay proactive and in control.

Warehouse Receiving

Give your warehouses full visibility on inbound containers with structured workflows and automated scheduling. Sort by location, manage with a calendar view, and keep every appointment in one place.

List of icons

Omnichannel & Fulfillment

Optimize inventory & grow faster

Flexport isn’t just here to cut costs—we’re here to fuel your growth. With new tools to manage inventory and capture sales even when goods are still in transit, you can turn potential stockouts into revenue. We’re also enhancing returns and value-added services, making it easier for brands—especially in apparel and electronics—to resell products quickly and deliver the seamless experience customers expect.

Flexport has been handling Everlane's freight forwarding and customs brokerage for quite some time. Our supply chain and business processes has gotten more complicated and we've needed that partnership in order to evolve.
everlane logo

Jim Green

Director of Logistics & Fulfillment, Everlane

Trek's mission is to get more people on bikes, and Flexport is integral to that goal.
Trek logo

Rebecca Boettcher

Director of Global Logistics, Trek

See how Flexport can help
you grow your business.

Country code
Annual Freight Shipments
I am interested in:
*Required field