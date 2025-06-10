Built to survive the new trade reality
25+ new products that cut real costs from your invoices, protect your margins, and give you the competitive edge you need to win in today's volatile trade environment.
Introducing the New Customs Technology Suite
Rising tariffs, shifting trade policies, and shrinking margins make global trade harder than ever. The new Flexport Customs Technology Suite gives you the visibility and tools to cut costs, stay compliant, and keep your business moving forward.
Tariff simulator pro
Stay ahead of every tariff change
Tariff Simulator Pro makes it simple to manage complexity—upload data in bulk, get smart notifications, and instantly calculate tariffs and landed costs with confidence.
flexport intelligence
Unlock answers to deep insights in seconds
Flexport Intelligence & Insights Builder puts your customs data at your fingertips—ask questions in plain language, uncover actionable insights, and make smarter decisions faster.
Get rates instantly with Flexport Rate Explorer
The cost to move goods by ocean or air can be a moving target. Now, it’s as easy as booking an airline ticket.
Meet the new Flexport Platform
Trade is more volatile than ever, and visibility is no longer optional. With a single pane of glass for your entire supply chain, including shipments we do not manage, you get real-time insights, actionable data, and clear paths to resolve issues quickly.
Reduce costs for Demurrage & Detention and Warehouse Receiving
Overhaul your delivery management process to control costs and increase the efficiency at which you move your goods from port to warehouse.
Omnichannel & Fulfillment
Optimize inventory & grow faster
Flexport isn’t just here to cut costs—we’re here to fuel your growth. With new tools to manage inventory and capture sales even when goods are still in transit, you can turn potential stockouts into revenue. We’re also enhancing returns and value-added services, making it easier for brands—especially in apparel and electronics—to resell products quickly and deliver the seamless experience customers expect.