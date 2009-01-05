Flexport Industry Solutions
Industry-built logistics for the world's most complex supply chains
From semiconductors to fashion, Flexport combines global reach, AI-powered technology, and deep vertical expertise to move every industry's most critical freight. Explore how we deliver for yours.
Explore Flexport by industry
Specialized logistics capabilities, built for the way each industry moves.
Beauty and personal care
Shelf-ready fulfillment and seasonal agility for beauty and personal care brands.
Consumer electronics
SKU-level tracking and fast-moving global fulfillment for consumer tech.
Data center logistics
Mission-critical freight and white-glove handling for the AI infrastructure build-out.
Electronics
ESD-safe handling, export controls, and global reach for electronics manufacturers.
Energy logistics
Project cargo, multi-modal delivery, and global reach for the energy transition.
Fashion and apparel
Seasonal speed, real-time inventory, and tariff optimization for fashion brands.
Furniture and home
Oversized freight, careful handling, and last-mile delivery for home goods.
Pharmaceutical logistics
GDP-compliant documentation and regulatory expertise for life sciences.
Semiconductor logistics
TAPA-certified security and AI-driven customs for high-value chip logistics.
Toys and games
Seasonal peaks, safety standards, and launch-day precision for toys and games.