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Flexport Industry Solutions

Industry-built logistics for the world's most complex supply chains

From semiconductors to fashion, Flexport combines global reach, AI-powered technology, and deep vertical expertise to move every industry's most critical freight. Explore how we deliver for yours.

Explore Flexport by industry

Specialized logistics capabilities, built for the way each industry moves.

Overhead view of lipstick tubes arranged in rows of varied shades

Beauty and personal care

Shelf-ready fulfillment and seasonal agility for beauty and personal care brands.

Row of smartphones on display stands at a consumer electronics store

Consumer electronics

SKU-level tracking and fast-moving global fulfillment for consumer tech.

Illuminated server racks with colorful network cabling inside a modern data center

Data center logistics

Mission-critical freight and white-glove handling for the AI infrastructure build-out.

Warehouse filled with boxes

Electronics

ESD-safe handling, export controls, and global reach for electronics manufacturers.

Two wind turbines on a green farmland landscape under a blue sky with distant turbines on the horizon

Energy logistics

Project cargo, multi-modal delivery, and global reach for the energy transition.

Neatly stacked and color-sorted clothing on retail display shelves

Fashion and apparel

Seasonal speed, real-time inventory, and tariff optimization for fashion brands.

Two shoppers browsing a wall display of sneakers and athletic shoes in a retail store

Footwear

Margin protection, SKU visibility, and flexible fulfillment for footwear brands.

Warehouse GettyImages-157558600

Furniture and home

Oversized freight, careful handling, and last-mile delivery for home goods.

Pharmaceutical warehouse worker in a white lab coat inspecting a labeled shipping box while holding a tablet, surrounded by stacked inventory on shelves

Pharmaceutical logistics

GDP-compliant documentation and regulatory expertise for life sciences.

Tweezers placing a small semiconductor chip onto the solder pads of a green prototyping PCB

Semiconductor logistics

TAPA-certified security and AI-driven customs for high-value chip logistics.

Wooden toy train set with colorful signs, trees, and tracks

Toys and games

Seasonal peaks, safety standards, and launch-day precision for toys and games.