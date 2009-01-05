Less than Container Load
Meet your budget, schedule, and expectations with Flexport LCL
Only Pay For The Space You Use
Don’t wait to fill a full container. Save time and money now. Only pay for the space you need and never lose track of your cargo thanks to our robust less-than-container (LCL) network managed on the Flexport Platform.
FULL MENU
More Service Options. Fewer Limits.
More options make Flexport LCL the right choice for companies of all sizes. With access to more sailings, you can pick the service that’s best for you. Our warehouses, technology, and carrier relationships create higher flexibility and provide much-higher levels of reliability so you can make decisions with confidence.
SERVICE OFFERINGS
From Standard to Expedited to Buyer’s Consolidation
Available on 300+ lanes globally, Flexport’s flagship standard service gives you great flexibility, while expedited service turns up the speed, and buyers consol can streamline the process even further.
BUYER'S CONSOLIDATION
By combining cargo from multiple suppliers destined to a single consignee, we build an optimized consolidation plan to help our customers achieve supply chain cost savings, reduce risk of damage, and improve transit time when compared to standard LCL.