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Audit Your Customs Broker

Find Tariff Issues in Your Entries

Identify entries with tariff stacking issues and estimate duties you might have over or underpaid. Flexport can help make corrections, even for entries filed by another broker.

Two customs and logistics workers in safety vests and hard hats inspecting shipping containers at a port with a laptop

Your customs broker could be making costly mistakes

Upload your entry data and get an AI-powered compliance audit from Flexport in minutes, uncovering HTS errors, duty overpayments, and tariff risks your broker may have missed. Review your audit with a Flexport customs expert and create a plan of action together to recover your savings.

100%

of entries reviewed in real-time (vs 5-10% industry avg)

10x

lower error rate than industry benchmark

$900M+

in duty refunds & savings recovered

A Full Compliance Review in Three Steps

Connect your CBP data and get actionable findings fast.

Step 1

Connect Your Ace Data

Link your Automated Commercial Environment (ACE) account or upload entry summaries directly. No broker change required.

Step 2

AI Audits Every Entry

Flexport's compliance engine analyzes 100% of your historical entries - checking HTS codes, tariff usage, valuations, and SPI eligibility.

Step 3

Get Your Findings Report

Receive a clear report flagging errors, estimated duty savings, refund opportunities, and compliance risks with recommended next steps.

What Happens After The Audit?

Analysis Walkthrough

Review the full results with a Flexport customs expert.

Define an Action Plan

Agree on a plan of action and expected timelines.

Correct Your Entries

File Post Summary Corrections or Protests to fix the errors.

Sign Up to Run Your Audit

Create a free account or sign in to upload your customs entry data and receive a comprehensive audit report.