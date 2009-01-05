Audit Your Customs Broker
Find Tariff Issues in Your Entries
Identify entries with tariff stacking issues and estimate duties you might have over or underpaid. Flexport can help make corrections, even for entries filed by another broker.
Your customs broker could be making costly mistakes
Upload your entry data and get an AI-powered compliance audit from Flexport in minutes, uncovering HTS errors, duty overpayments, and tariff risks your broker may have missed. Review your audit with a Flexport customs expert and create a plan of action together to recover your savings.
of entries reviewed in real-time (vs 5-10% industry avg)
lower error rate than industry benchmark
in duty refunds & savings recovered
A Full Compliance Review in Three Steps
Connect your CBP data and get actionable findings fast.
Step 1
Connect Your Ace Data
Link your Automated Commercial Environment (ACE) account or upload entry summaries directly. No broker change required.
Step 2
AI Audits Every Entry
Flexport's compliance engine analyzes 100% of your historical entries - checking HTS codes, tariff usage, valuations, and SPI eligibility.
Step 3
Get Your Findings Report
Receive a clear report flagging errors, estimated duty savings, refund opportunities, and compliance risks with recommended next steps.
What Happens After The Audit?
Analysis Walkthrough
Review the full results with a Flexport customs expert.
Define an Action Plan
Agree on a plan of action and expected timelines.
Correct Your Entries
File Post Summary Corrections or Protests to fix the errors.
Sign Up to Run Your Audit
Create a free account or sign in to upload your customs entry data and receive a comprehensive audit report.