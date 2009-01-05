Flexport Logo
Use of our logos is protected by copyright and must adhere to our branding guidelines. Each specific use case requires prior written approval from Flexport.
The Flexport logo is a visual embodiment of our commitment to innovation, making global commerce so easy there will be more of it. Our logo is a word mark of our full name.
Full-color logo
This is the full-color logo which features a Midnight Blue wordmark. It should be placed on light-colored backgrounds.
Reverse logo
This version features a white wordmark. It should be placed on dark or Midnight Blue backgrounds.
F-mark icon
Our icon abstracts the letter “F” where, if you look closely, you can see a boat’s hull overlapping a half globe. Use this icon only when logo legibility is compromised. Do not pair it with the logo.