Pockies Expands Couch Couture with Flexport

Pockies began in 2015 when three friends in Groningen (NL) wondered why boxer shorts didn’t have pockets. That simple idea became reality: their first batch of pocketed boxers sold out almost instantly. Building on that success, Pockies expanded their vision for "Couch Couture" with a growing range of pajamas, joggers, tees, and thick socks—bringing comfort to living rooms worldwide.

But scaling from a direct-to-consumer (D2C) niche to an international comfort brand brought serious challenges. The early days were simple, one supplier, air freight, and a manageable supply chain. Yet as Pockies grew, added wholesale partners, and sourced from multiple countries, their operations became a complex and at times, chaotic global puzzle.

"Our supply chain, once simple and manageable, became increasingly complex as we expanded into wholesale and new international markets. We clearly needed assistance to keep pace with these changes." Rob ten Hoove, Co-founder, Pockies

Making Sense of a Growing, Complicated Supply Chain

With around ten suppliers across China, Portugal, Pakistan, and Turkey, and wholesale orders adding strict delivery windows, planning became more difficult. Orders had to be placed far in advance, with delays risking missed deadlines, fines, or cancellations. Coordinating suppliers, freight forwarders, and logistics partners via scattered emails and spreadsheets was time-consuming and left too much room for error.

To move from reactive problem-solving to proactive, controlled operations, Pockies turned to Flexport. By connecting suppliers, forwarders, warehouses, and sales on one platform, they centralised documents, communication, and shipment visibility. Now, everyone works from the same real‑time data, reducing confusion and keeping orders on track.

Through Flexport’s digital dashboard, every shipment and document can be tracked, updated, and shared instantly by anyone with access, whether it’s approving quotes, reviewing shipping documents, or answering questions about an order’s location. Features like collaborative chat threads and shared tracking eliminate the need for endless back-and-forth emails or file transfers between all suppliers and logistics partners. All activity is logged in one place, and all stakeholders can see real-time updates, reducing confusion and freeing up valuable time.

“I’m no longer the middleman. Everyone from the sales team to our Third-Party Logistics teams (3PL) has access to the same order info, updates, and documents in the Flexport platform. It saves me hours every week and keeps us on the same page.” Rob ten Hoove, Co-founder, Pockies

Creating a Hybrid Freight Strategy to Support Expansion

Flexport’s platform made it possible for Pockies to move beyond a “one-size-fits-all” approach: today, about 60% of shipments travel by sea, 30% by truck, and just 10% by air. This optimisation has allowed Pockies to manage costs far better, streamline delivery to both local distribution centers and new overseas markets, and confidently support larger orders. The centralised platform means Rob and his team can adjust logistics strategies as they enter new regions, always choosing the best transport mode for the business at each stage of growth, while also being more deliberate about sustainability.

“Flexport helped us optimise our shipping setup for each product and market. We’re more flexible, cost-effective, and ready to take on new opportunities as we grow.” Rob ten Hoove, Co-founder, Pockies

Proactive Risk Management and Planning

As Pockies’ supply chain evolved across multiple countries and transport modes, so did the risks—late arrivals, lost freight, customs delays, and even containers missing their scheduled ship.

Before Flexport, every disruption felt like a guessing game, adding unnecessary stress. Rob describes how Flexport’s platform has been transformative in this regard: “every shipment is now automatically insured, so even if boxes are lost or a container is delayed, there’s no need for sleepless nights. The team now relies on live data and accurate timelines for customs, shipping, and delivery, meaning they can plan ahead and proactively communicate with retail partners when delays are likely.” That transparency creates calmer operations internally and enhances reliability with Pockies wholesale customers.

Helping Pockies Scale Couch Couture

With Flexport’s platform providing full visibility from supplier to final delivery, Pockies has streamlined operations and built a strong foundation for growth into new markets. The company is expanding across Europe, North America, and Asia, using data-driven planning and centralised coordination to eliminate back-end chaos and keep every stakeholder aligned. The result is an agile, flexible supply chain with 50–60% less workload per purchase order, fewer errors, and smoother communication with distributors and retail partners.

As Pockies explores Flexport Capital to support even larger operations, Rob and his team can focus on what they love; delivering the next wave of “couch couture” worldwide, with a supply chain as smooth as their comfiest lounge shorts.