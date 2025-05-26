How Flexport became Suitsupply's 'Perfect Fit’

When Roy Bouwhuis joined Suitsupply in 2015, the European brand was in the midst of rapid global expansion. This momentum set the stage for the growth that continues today. “From 2015 up to 2019, we were opening 10 to 15 new stores per year,” says Roy, Head of Logistics. “It was an exciting time, filled with positive energy and a dynamic spirit , and that growth trajectory is what defines us as we prepare to double our turnover and store count in the coming years.

Suitsupply’s growth has always been built on control and craftsmanship. Founded when CEO Fokke de Jong began selling suits from the boot of his car, the company has become internationally recognised for merging Italian fabrics, sharp design, and customer experience.

But behind the brand’s success lies a highly coordinated, vertically integrated supply chain, one that would later make its collaboration with Flexport indispensable.

A Tailor-Made Supply Chain

Unlike traditional fashion retailers, Suitsupply manages nearly every link in its supply chain itself. “We buy fabrics directly from the suppliers in Italy, our design team creates the collections”, explains Roy. “We’re involved from the dispatch of the fabrics right through to the final delivery in our stores and clients directly.”

This setup gives Suitsupply exceptional control, but also makes logistics orchestration complex. Each season involves moving Italian fabrics to multiple factories across Asia, then transporting the finished garments, often hanging suits and jackets, to warehouses and stores worldwide. Suitsupply’s fully integrated model demands a logistics partner able to match its speed, visibility, and precision.

When Global Disruption Required New Agility

The pandemic years tested global supply chains, and Suitsupply was no exception. “Our biggest challenge in 2021 was how to get products from China to our warehouses as quickly as possible,” says Roy. “Sales were picking up again, weddings were back, and we just had a real need for new collections.”

At that point, most of Suitsupply’s production was still concentrated in China, and limited freight capacity due to COVID regulations and restrictions posed a serious threat to stock availability. To keep deliveries flowing, Roy and his team looked for a logistics partner capable of rapid adaptation and global reach.

That search led to Flexport.

The D-Box Container

“In early 2022, I was in New York when Fokke called me asking: ‘Can we charter a Boeing to fly suits to the US and Europe?’” Roy recalls. “That led me to send out a mini tender to several forwarders, including Flexport, asking who could guarantee capacity.”

Flexport not only offered that capacity but also introduced a practical garment-on-hanger (GOH) solution, the D-Box container, which transformed Suitsupply’s air freight operations. “The D-Box makes things much easier,” says Roy. “Factories can build and load them directly, they’re easier to dismantle at destination, and we can even reuse them for outbound shipments.”

This adaptability was vital for Suitsupply’s supply chain, where garments need to move fast and arrive in store-ready condition. Deploying Flexport’s global infrastructure let Suitsupply maintain its high operational standards even when the market was turbulent.

At the same time, the switch to Flexport’s digital platform replaced manual email-based shipping coordination. “Previously, we booked shipments via Outlook,” Roy explains. “Now everything runs through Flexport’s platform. It makes our operations far more transparent and saves my team a lot of time.”

Tailoring a Global Supply Chain Together

That initial air freight solution laid the groundwork for deeper collaboration. Suitsupply enhanced its partnership with Flexport in late 2022 by implementing the buyers consolidation product, which led to optimized utilization of container freight. By 2023, customs brokerage in both the US and Europe had moved fully to Flexport.

“Flexport’s customs expertise has been critical for us,” Roy adds. “With constant tariff changes and complex import clearances due to re-imports into Europe, we rely on their team to help us stay compliant and make smart decisions.”

Driving Smarter Expansion

Today, Suitsupply’s logistics network is set up to be more effective. With production expanding further across South East Asia, Europe and Africa, Roy emphasises the importance of a partner capable of keeping pace. “Flexport has helped us switch quickly as we’ve added new production locations. They’ve remained a stable, engaged partner through all the changes.”

Suitsupply is now preparing for further growth, aiming to double its turnover and store count in the coming years. Its logistics team, just nine people spread across Amsterdam & New York, relies on Flexport’s platform for the visibility and technology backbone that make such scale possible.

"The visibility and data insights Flexport gives us is essential,” Roy says. “It lets us plan accurately, adjust for delays, and reduce the need for air freight, which is important for both sustainability and cost efficiency. As we grow, we can keep managing a complex global supply chain with a relatively small team.”

A Partnership Built on Collaboration

Ultimately, Flexport has become an extension of Suitsupply’s supply chain network, tailored to fit the brand’s unique, vertically integrated model.

“You should partner with Flexport if you want to collaborate on building the ideal solution for your supply chain,” Roy concludes. “If you don’t want a plug‑and‑play product, but need bespoke work, Flexport will think along with you.”

For Suitsupply, Flexport isn’t just a freight forwarder. It’s the partner that makes its finely tuned supply chain function, keeping the world’s best‑dressed customers perfectly fitted, wherever they are. A partnership as precisely tailored as a Suitsupply suit.