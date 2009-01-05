Veneta, a fast‑growing brand redefining custom window décor, built its entire model around one bold promise: speed without compromise. To keep every made‑to‑order shipment moving seamlessly from global suppliers to European homes, Veneta partnered with Flexport for data‑driven logistics, expert customs guidance, and total visibility. Together, they’re proving that technology and trust can turn a just‑in‑time supply chain into a precision‑engineered customer experience.

For design-conscious homeowners, Veneta offers a unique promise: high-quality, custom window coverings, delivered quickly and without compromise. As a digital‑first business, Veneta’s model is centred entirely on efficiency and accurateness. Every order is made to measure, produced on demand and shipped directly to customers in Europe.

This “just‑in‑time” model sets Veneta apart from traditional retailers who rely on stockpiles of inventory. Yet it also introduces an unforgiving logistical challenge. With each order tied to a specific customer, every shipment becomes a promise, and any disruption, whether a delayed transit, customs delay, or shipment misstep, poses a direct risk to that promise.

“Our entire brand is built around speed without compromise,” explains Marianne Loche-Gerrits, Logistic Specialist. “We can’t afford disruptions. We needed a logistics partner that provided more than competitive rates, we needed consistency, expertise, and trust.”

A Partnership Built on Transparency and Trust

For the past three years, Flexport has been that partner and has become an extension of the Veneta operating rhythm. Flexport brought something deeper: end‑to‑end visibility, proactive communication, and a shared focus on delivering excellence at speed. All through one platform.

Optimising Performance on the Ground

Veneta’s supply chain depends on flawless execution beyond the airline handling. At arrival airports and warehouses, Flexport’s operations team ensures cargo is handled with the same care with which it left the factory floor. It is sorted, segregated and made ready for pickup by the end client. Quickly and efficiently.

“Flexport’s consistency and proactive communication gives us peace of mind,” says Jordy Bekedam, Logistic Specialist “Every process is fine‑tuned. We know each order will move on time, every time.”

A Single Source of Truth

From the beginning, Veneta’s team sought a technology-driven partner that aligned with their own digital DNA. The Flexport Platform quickly became the backbone of their operations. Through a single pane of glass, Veneta’s logistics team can track every delivery, from factory pickup in Asia, through customs clearance, to being ready for final mile trucking. The platform provides not only live transit updates but also performance analytics, enabling data-driven planning and precise customer communication.

Regular monthly business reviews with Flexport’s account management team further enhance this process. Evaluating metrics such as On‑Time Performance (OTP) and destination lead times allows both teams to identify opportunities for continuous improvement. Beyond shipment data, Flexport also acts as Veneta’s trusted advisor, providing timely insights into global airfreight market conditions, helping Veneta anticipate changes, plan capacity, and maintain stability even in volatile times.

Even though full system integration is still on the horizon, the Flexport Platform gives Veneta the visibility they need to focus on what matters most. Rather than tracking every shipment individually, Jordy Bekedam, Logistic Specialist and his team can work exception‑based, monitoring critical milestones, quickly identifying potential delays, and proactively advising their customers in real time.

“The platform allows us to keep a close eye on exceptions instead of chasing every shipment,” says Jordy Bekedam, Logistic Specialist. “That visibility lets us act fast and keep our customers informed with confidence.”

Expert Guidance for a Growing Brand

Veneta’s international growth has brought complexity, but also opportunity. As the company expands into new European markets, each with its own customs and tax requirements, Flexport’s role has evolved beyond freight forwarding to include strategic consulting.

When Veneta entered Denmark as a pilot market, Flexport guided them in any customs related requirements. Having all documents fully digitised within the platform simplified compliance and audit readiness, critical for a fast‑scaling brand.

“Flexport is not just our forwarder; they’re our logistics advisor,” says Jurrian Schuurman, Supply Chain Manager. “Their customs expertise and market intelligence make it easier for us to make confident, future‑proof decisions.”

Enhanced Reliability, End‑to‑End

Together, Veneta and Flexport have built a model where predictability is a competitive advantage. Each touchpoint, origin, air, customs, and warehouse handling, is timed to support Veneta’s internal SLA.

“After three years, the trust is absolute,” says Marianne. “When an issue arises, the Flexport team has already reached out. We know that reliability allows us to focus on our customers.”

Looking Ahead: Towards a Fully Integrated Supply Chain

For Veneta, success today is just the beginning. The next step of the partnership focuses on deeper system integration between Veneta and Flexport, reducing manual work, automating data flow, and creating a truly seamless global supply chain.

Today, Veneta and Flexport continue to push the boundaries of what a just‑in‑time supply chain can achieve, turning partnership, transparency, and technology into on‑time perfection for every order.