Flexport Trade Advisory
ACE Analysis
Flexport’s ACE Analysis Tool will help importers find savings and reduce risk through visualization of your import data.
What is ACE Data?
ACE data is the compilation of your U.S. Customs data in the Automated Commercial Environment (ACE). Customs and Border Protection created the database as a centralized record system so it can track, control, and process information related to your imports. It can be considered the source of truth for your U.S. import activity.
Your trade data has immense power and valuable insights. For both midsize and enterprise businesses, certain datasets contain meaningful information about how to strengthen your supply chain and save money. Your Automated Commercial Environment (ACE) data is one of these resources.
Flexport Solution
In its raw form, ACE data is unstructured and time consuming for importers to navigate. When structured using Flexport’s proprietary ACE analysis tool, our experienced trade advisors and Licensed Customs Brokers, will review your data and schedule a consultation to advise on any duty minimization or compliance risks that are discovered within your import activity.
Flexport will help you use your results to compare scenarios, understand impacts, devise strategies, and take action on your findings.
If your company is looking for ways to minimize duties, reduce compliance risks, and create more efficient processes, Flexport’s ACE analysis solution can guide high-impact strategies.
To take advantage of a complimentary ACE analysis, or if you have any questions, email or contact your Flexport representative. We will help you with every step.
Gaining ACE access
Setting up and sharing your Automated Commercial Environment account.
Setting Up Your ACE Account
The application can be found by clicking here and must be downloaded and opened with Adobe Read or other PDF program.
Creating your ACE account:
- Complete section A with your company’s information and then fill out A.1.
- Make “IMPORTER” your primary by clicking and selecting “P”, enter your full importer number including CBP-assigned suffix (EIN + Suffix, 12-345678900)
- Skip to section B, Fill out Part 2: Legal Entity
- Complete Sections C and D, and submit via Email (button at the bottom)
- Include your company name and EIN in the subject line when submitting your application
Note: The CBP review & approval process for your ACE account may take 1-2 weeks. Once approved you can move to the next step, which is to grant Flexport cross account access.
*SUBMIT Button Troubleshooting - if the SUBMIT button doesn’t respond, Send an email to ACE.APPLICATIONS@cbp.dhs.gov and attach the application as a pdf. In the subject line include your company name + IOR # (including the "00" suffix). You will get an automated email back confirming receipt and that they will respond in 3-5 business days.
Granting Flexport ACE Access
- Log into Modernized ACE using the Top Account Owner user account for your company’s ACE profile
(this user can be identified the Tools tab under User Access).
- Click on the Tools tab
- Click Add User on the top right hand corner of the page
- Add our TAO’s ACE-specific email address to both fields: tim_ace@flexport.com and press Continue
- Review that the access is being provided to Tim Vorderstrasse, and tim_ace@flexport.com is shown
- Press Continue again
- For “Access to Top Account”, select “Yes”
- For “Cross Account Access” select “Yes” and the Top Account you plan to assign access to
- Click “Save and Exit” to open the User Name Pane - You’re almost done! Don’t forget the next steps:
- Navigate to “Roles”, select “Full Access”, press “Ok” on the pop-up
- Click on the > Icon next to Importer (confirm your Importer Number(s) populated on the right) and press “Done”
- Confirm your selection on the dialog box until completed.
Once you’ve completed these steps, let your Flexport representative know and they will provide next steps to get your ACE analysis scheduled! If you have any questions or need support, please contact customsbd@flexport.com and we will help you with the process.
Have an ACE account already?
Importer:
If you currently have an ACE Portal Account with the importer view and wish to add the exporter view to the account, the account owner of that importer account will need to navigate back to Legacy ACE and switch to the exporter view. Once in the exporter view, the can click on the “Create Exporter” hyperlink and then click on “continue” to create the exporter view in their ACE Portal Account.
Exporter:
If you currently have an ACE Portal Account with the exporter view and wish to add the importer view to the account, then the account owner has to complete the ACE Portal Application ( the one for all other account types ) and complete the entire form with the signature and the importer section. When the account owner submits the application at the end, they can make a note in the email with the attached application form stating that they already have an ACE Portal account and they should provide the AOs ACE Portal Account ID.
Adding exporter view
Exporter:
Once Importer account is set up, the web-based application can be found by clicking here. This form is far more simple, but the EIN will not include the CBP-assigned suffix and must be completed by the Top Account Owner of the ACE Portal Account.