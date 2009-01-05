ACE Analysis

Setting Up Your ACE Account

The application can be found by clicking here and must be downloaded and opened with Adobe Read or other PDF program.

Creating your ACE account:

Complete section A with your company’s information and then fill out A.1. Make “IMPORTER” your primary by clicking and selecting “P” , enter your full importer number including CBP-assigned suffix (EIN + Suffix, 12-345678900) Skip to section B, Fill out Part 2: Legal Entity Complete Sections C and D, and submit via Email (button at the bottom) Include your company name and EIN in the subject line when submitting your application

Note: The CBP review & approval process for your ACE account may take 1-2 weeks. Once approved you can move to the next step, which is to grant Flexport cross account access.

*SUBMIT Button Troubleshooting - if the SUBMIT button doesn’t respond, Send an email to ACE.APPLICATIONS@cbp.dhs.gov and attach the application as a pdf. In the subject line include your company name + IOR # (including the "00" suffix). You will get an automated email back confirming receipt and that they will respond in 3-5 business days.

Granting Flexport ACE Access

Log into Modernized ACE using the Top Account Owner user account for your company’s ACE profile

(this user can be identified the Tools tab under User Access). Click on the Tools tab Click Add User on the top right hand corner of the page Add our TAO’s ACE-specific email address to both fields: tim_ ace@flexport.com Continue Review that the access is being provided to Tim Vorderstrasse, and tim_ace@flexport.com is shown Press Continue again For “Access to Top Account”, select “ Yes ” For “Cross Account Access” select “ Yes ” and the Top Account you plan to assign access to Click “ Save and Exit ” to open the User Name Pane - You’re almost done! Don’t forget the next steps: Navigate to “ Roles ”, select “ Full Access ”, press “ Ok ” on the pop-up Click on the > Icon next to Importer (confirm your Importer Number(s) populated on the right) and press “ Done ” Confirm your selection on the dialog box until completed.

Once you’ve completed these steps, let your Flexport representative know and they will provide next steps to get your ACE analysis scheduled! If you have any questions or need support, please contact customsbd@flexport.com and we will help you with the process.