Flexport Industry Solutions
Beauty logistics styled for speed, compliance, and scale
The beauty industry moves at the speed of social media, with viral trends, influencer-driven demand spikes, and global expansion creating supply chain complexity that traditional logistics cannot handle. Flexport's end-to-end platform gives beauty and personal care brands real-time visibility, safe handling, and seamless omnichannel fulfillment to keep products moving and customers delighted.
Stay ahead of demand across your beauty supply chain
Beauty demand is rarely linear. A single influencer video can trigger thousands of orders overnight, and seasonal launches create concentrated fulfillment peaks. Flexport gives beauty brands the tools to anticipate demand shifts, position inventory strategically, and respond to surges in real time.
AI-powered demand and inventory optimization
Flexport's engine analyzes demand signals, sell-through velocity, and regional trends to recommend optimal inventory placement across our fulfillment network. The result: fewer stockouts on trending SKUs, reduced overstock on seasonal products, and inventory strategically positioned close to your customers for faster, more cost-effective delivery.
Real-time visibility and control
Flexport's Platform and Control Tower provide a single pane of glass to monitor your entire supply chain, including non-Flexport cargo. Track every shipment from manufacturer to distribution center with real-time milestone updates, automated exception alerts, and performance scorecards that hold suppliers and carriers accountable.
Global reach for beauty brands
Ship to over 135 countries with tailored Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) and Delivered Duty Unpaid (DDU) options. Flexport integrates with leading e-commerce platforms including Shopify, Walmart, and Amazon, making global expansion seamless for beauty brands of any size, from indie DTC startups to established global names.
Temperature-controlled fulfillment and omnichannel scale
Beauty products demand specialized handling, from temperature-sensitive serums and creams to aerosols and alcohol-based fragrances classified as hazardous materials. Flexport provides the infrastructure and expertise to handle it all.
Specialized handling for sensitive products
Many beauty products, including creams, serums, and lipsticks, are affected by extreme temperatures. Flexport provides climate-controlled storage and shipping solutions, along with Dangerous Goods certification for aerosols, alcohol-based products, and fragrances. Our handling protocols ensure your products arrive in perfect condition, protecting both your brand reputation and your margins.
Omnichannel fulfillment and fast delivery
Flexport's fulfillment network supports DTC, retail, and wholesale channels from a single platform, with 2-day nationwide delivery capability. Flexport Returns provides a streamlined solution for managing the returns that are inherent in beauty e-commerce, recovering value faster and reinjecting sellable inventory back into your supply chain.
Sustainability without sacrifice
Today's beauty consumers increasingly value sustainable practices. Flexport helps you reduce your carbon footprint by maximizing container loads, shifting eligible shipments from air to ocean freight, and providing transparent emissions measurement and reporting through our Carbon Management tools.
Navigate beauty regulatory complexity with confidence
Beauty imports face a uniquely fragmented regulatory landscape. What qualifies as a mild fragrance in the U.S. might be classified as a flammable good in the EU or restricted entirely in Australia. With MoCRA now requiring end-to-end traceability, compliance has never been more important or more complex.
AI-driven customs and regulatory compliance
Flexport's customs and compliance solutions combine AI-powered entry review with expert trade advisory to minimize risk and reduce duty spend. Our AI audits 100% of customs entries, compared to the industry-standard 10%, reducing filing error rates from 1.8% to as low as 0.2%. Tools like Tariff Simulator Pro help you model tariff scenarios in real time, while our team navigates the complex intersection of cosmetics regulations, hazardous materials classifications, and country-specific import requirements.
Seamless ERP and platform integrations
Flexport connects natively with your existing systems, including NetSuite, SAP, and other ERP, WMS, and TMS platforms, ensuring clean, accurate, and real-time data flow. Eliminate manual data entry, reduce discrepancies, and give your operations and brand teams a shared view of inventory, orders, and shipments across all channels.