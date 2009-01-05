Flexport works with customers at every stage of the customs lifecycle: initial classification, accurate and compliant filing, and bespoke duty drawback solutions. Our internal AI auditor checks 100% of customs filings prior to submission, achieving an error rate of 0.2%, estimated as ten times lower than the industry average of 2%. Flexport has saved customers more than $900M in tariff exposure over the last five years. Tools like Tariff Simulator and Audit Your Customs Broker provide real-time insight into tariff impacts and filing accuracy.