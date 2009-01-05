Flexport Industry Solutions
Data center logistics built for the AI era
The global build-out of AI infrastructure represents a $3 trillion investment cycle, and it demands logistics partners that can match its scale and precision. Flexport's Center of Excellence for Data Center Logistics combines global network reach, white glove handling, and AI-powered technology to deliver mission-critical components on time, every time.
Mission-critical freight requires a mission-critical partner
Data center logistics is not general freight. Modern AI infrastructure involves extreme-value components, hazardous materials, and construction timelines where a single missed delivery can cascade into weeks of project delays. Flexport understands these stakes and has built specialized capabilities to address them.
Extreme value and fragility
Modern AI clusters can cost more than $1 million per rack and are incredibly sensitive to vibration. A minor road bump can unseat expensive GPUs, potentially leading to catastrophic asset loss. Flexport provides white glove handling, shock and tilt monitoring, and certified asset-based carriers vetted to the highest standards required by hyperscalers.
Weight, safety, and hazardous materials compliance
Single racks can weigh 3,500 to 4,000 pounds, requiring dock-height assets as standard lift-gates often fail. High-power backup systems frequently contain Class 9 dangerous goods like lithium-ion batteries, and liquid cooling units use specialized industrial fluids. Flexport holds Dangerous Goods, CTPAT, and TAPA Level A certification, the highest security level offered by the Transportation Asset Protection Association.
Precision site sequencing
Construction delays affected 57% of data center projects in 2025. Flexport manages highly sequenced deliveries to ensure that expensive components arrive exactly when the site is ready for installation, avoiding costly "dock drop" bottlenecks and protecting your build timeline.
Global scale, white glove precision
Flexport combines the reach of a global logistics platform with the specialized handling that mission-critical infrastructure demands. Our Center of Excellence for Data Center Logistics delivers end-to-end solutions across ocean, air, and ground.
99%+ on-time air performance for high-tech goods
Flexport delivers industry-leading on-time performance for the world's most demanding technology supply chains. We achieve this by securing dedicated ground setups at major hubs that pick up directly from the tarmac, bypassing handling terminals. Strong partnerships with ground handling providers ensure prioritized drop-off and pick-up at all major airports.
White glove service and project management
We handle complex ocean and air freight deliveries, including critical "line-down" projects that require Next Flight Out (NFO) service, 747-400F charter solutions for oversized pieces and large-scale projects, and highly orchestrated white glove delivery to construction sites.
End-to-end security
Our warehouse network covers all major hubs with full CCTV protection, and we provide advanced solutions for shock, tilt, and temperature monitoring throughout transit. Flexport works with a certified network of trucking carriers to safely and securely transport cargo.
AI-driven customs and trade compliance
Flexport works with customers at every stage of the customs lifecycle: initial classification, accurate and compliant filing, and bespoke duty drawback solutions. Our internal AI auditor checks 100% of customs filings prior to submission, achieving an error rate of 0.2%, estimated as ten times lower than the industry average of 2%. Flexport has saved customers more than $900M in tariff exposure over the last five years. Tools like Tariff Simulator and Audit Your Customs Broker provide real-time insight into tariff impacts and filing accuracy.
24/7 control tower and collaborative platform
Flexport's Platform provides a 24/7 control tower with immediate exception handling by dedicated expert squads. Collaborate seamlessly with all parties in your supply chain, including suppliers, planners, receiving warehouses, and team members across the globe. The platform provides detailed tracking of landed costs down to the SKU level, industry-leading milestone visibility, and Scope 3 emission reporting and mitigation. Flexport offers integrations with all major ERP systems, providing direct visibility into milestones and costs in your system of choice.
Ready to build the future?
Whether you are building hyperscale campuses, deploying modular edge infrastructure, or managing complex multi-site rollouts, Flexport's Center of Excellence for Data Center Logistics has the technology, infrastructure, and expertise to keep your build on track.