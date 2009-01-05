Flexport's customs and compliance solutions combine AI-powered entry review with expert trade advisory to minimize risk and reduce duty spend. Our AI audits 100% of customs entries, compared to the industry-standard 10%, reducing filing error rates from 1.8% to as low as 0.2%. Tools like Tariff Simulator Pro help you model tariff scenarios in real time across your equipment portfolio, especially critical for energy companies navigating steel and aluminum tariffs, Section 301 duties, and technology export controls. Duty Drawback recovers refunds on qualifying re-exported goods at rates that average 2X competitive benchmarks.