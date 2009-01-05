Flexport Industry Solutions
Energy logistics built for scale, complexity, and critical timelines
Energy companies move some of the world's most complex freight: oversized equipment, heavy machinery, project cargo, and time-sensitive materials that keep power generation, transmission, and exploration operations running. Flexport's end-to-end logistics platform gives energy companies real-time visibility, AI-powered freight optimization, and seamless global fulfillment so you can deliver critical equipment and materials to job sites worldwide, on schedule and within budget.
End-to-end visibility and control across your energy supply chain
Energy supply chains span continents and involve hundreds of suppliers, contractors, and carriers, often delivering to remote or challenging locations. A single delayed shipment can cascade into millions in project overruns. Flexport gives energy companies a single source of truth to manage every shipment, supplier, and component so you can anticipate disruptions before they impact your project timelines.
Real-time shipment tracking across complex supply networks
Flexport's Platform provides a single pane of glass to monitor your entire supply chain, including non-Flexport cargo. Whether you're shipping wind turbine components, solar panels, transformers, drilling equipment, or pipeline materials, track every shipment's journey from manufacturing facility to project site with real-time milestone updates, automated exception alerts, and performance scorecards that hold suppliers and carriers accountable. When disruptions happen, you'll know first.
AI-powered supply chain optimization to reduce costs
Flexport's Supply Chain Optimization engine analyzes demand signals, project timelines, and procurement patterns to recommend optimal inventory placement and shipment scheduling. The result: fewer delays from stockouts of critical components, reduced warehousing costs for equipment staged ahead of installation, and materials strategically positioned close to project sites for faster deployment. Flexport's AI evaluates every booking to identify savings opportunities, delivering up to 10% freight cost reductions on average.
Global reach for international energy operations
Ship to over 135 countries with Flexport's global network. We support the complex documentation, permits, and regulatory requirements that energy equipment and materials demand in every destination market, from established energy hubs to emerging renewable energy markets.
Multi-modal coordination for complex deliveries
Energy projects often require coordinated multi-modal transport, ocean, rail, truck, and sometimes barge, to reach final destinations. Flexport's platform provides unified visibility across all transport modes, enabling your logistics and project management teams to track every leg of a complex delivery chain from a single dashboard. Reduce coordination overhead, minimize handoff delays, and ensure every component arrives in the right sequence for installation.
Sustainability that supports the energy transition
Whether you're in traditional energy or renewables, demonstrating supply chain sustainability is increasingly critical. Flexport helps you reduce your carbon footprint by optimizing container loads, identifying mode-shift opportunities, and providing transparent emissions measurement and reporting through our Carbon Management tools. Build a greener supply chain that supports your ESG commitments and aligns with the broader energy transition.
Navigate customs complexity with confidence
Energy equipment imports involve specialized tariff classifications, export controls, sanctions compliance, and country-specific permitting requirements, from steel tariffs to dual-use technology regulations. Flexport's customs solutions are built to keep your goods moving and your compliance airtight.
AI-driven customs and trade compliance
Flexport's customs and compliance solutions combine AI-powered entry review with expert trade advisory to minimize risk and reduce duty spend. Our AI audits 100% of customs entries, compared to the industry-standard 10%, reducing filing error rates from 1.8% to as low as 0.2%. Tools like Tariff Simulator Pro help you model tariff scenarios in real time across your equipment portfolio, especially critical for energy companies navigating steel and aluminum tariffs, Section 301 duties, and technology export controls. Duty Drawback recovers refunds on qualifying re-exported goods at rates that average 2X competitive benchmarks.
Seamless ERP and platform integrations
Flexport connects natively with your existing systems, including SAP, Oracle, and other ERP, WMS, and procurement platforms, ensuring clean, accurate, and real-time data flow. Eliminate manual data entry, reduce discrepancies, and give your procurement, logistics, and project management teams a shared view of orders, shipments, and equipment delivery schedules.
A dedicated team of logistics experts
Your Flexport team becomes an extension of yours. Our logistics experts bring deep energy sector knowledge and proactive account management, monitoring your shipments, flagging risks early, and providing the accurate, timely data your team needs at every stage of the supply chain. From oversized project cargo to routine MRO shipments, your team has a logistics partner who understands the complexity and stakes of energy operations.