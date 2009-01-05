Flexport Industry Solutions
Fashion Logistics Built for Speed, Scale, and Style
Global fashion moves fast, your supply chain should move faster. Flexport's end-to-end logistics platform gives apparel brands real-time visibility, AI-powered optimization, and seamless fulfillment so you can deliver the right products to the right markets at the right time.
From freight to last mile delivery, we help fashion and apparel businesses reduce freight costs, accelerate speed to market, and scale with confidence.
SKU-level tracking with real-time intelligence
- Flexport's Control Tower provides a single pane of glass to monitor your entire supply chain, including non-Flexport cargo.
- Track every product's journey from factory floor to distribution center with real-time milestone updates, automated exception alerts, and performance scorecards that hold suppliers and carriers accountable.
- Gain end-to-end visibility across your apparel supply chain so you can anticipate disruptions before they impact your business.
AI-powered demand and inventory optimization
- Flexport's engine analyzes demand signals, sell-through velocity, and seasonal patterns to recommend optimal inventory placement across our fulfillment network.
- Fewer stockouts during peak selling seasons and reduced overstock on slow-moving styles.
- Inventory strategically positioned close to your customers for faster, more cost-effective delivery.
Global reach for international fashion brands
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- Ship to over 135 countries with tailored Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) and Delivered Duty Unpaid (DDU) options.
- Flexport integrates with leading e-commerce platforms including Shopify, Walmart, and Amazon, making scaling seamless for fashion brands of any size.
- From sourcing in Asia to fulfillment in North America and Europe, manage your global supply chain from a single platform.
Smarter freight management with AI
- Flexport's Supply Chain Optimization algorithms analyze your freight patterns to optimize container utilization, consolidate shipments, and select the most efficient routing.
- Lower per-unit shipping costs and more predictable delivery windows for your seasonal collections.
- AI-powered route optimization ensures your goods move on the fastest, most cost-effective paths.
Simplified returns management
- Apparel return rates can exceed 30%. Flexport Returns provides a single, streamlined returns solution with full visibility and control over returned inventory.
- Process returns faster, recover more value from returned goods, and reinject sellable inventory back into your supply chain.
- All managed under one roof so your team can focus on growth, not reverse logistics.
Sustainability without sacrifice
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- Today's fashion consumers expect sustainable practices. Flexport helps you reduce your carbon footprint by maximizing container loads and shifting eligible shipments from air to ocean freight.
- Transparent emissions measurement and reporting through our Carbon Management tools.
- Meet your sustainability goals without compromising delivery speed or cost efficiency.
AI-driven customs and trade compliance
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- Flexport's customs and compliance solutions combine AI-powered entry review with expert trade advisory to minimize risk and reduce duty spend.
- Our AI audits 100% of customs entries—compared to the industry-standard 10%—reducing filing error rates from 1.8% to as low as 0.2%.
- Tools like Tariff Simulator Pro help you model tariff scenarios in real time, while Duty Drawback recovers refunds on qualifying re-exported goods at rates that average 2X competitive benchmarks.
Seamless ERP and platform integrations
- Flexport connects natively with your existing systems, including NetSuite, SAP, and other ERP, WMS, and TMS platforms, ensuring clean, accurate, and real-time data flow.
- Eliminate manual data entry, reduce discrepancies, and give your logistics and merchandising teams a shared view of inventory, orders, and shipments.
- One connected ecosystem for your entire apparel supply chain.