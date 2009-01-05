Flexport Industry Solutions
Pharmaceutical logistics built for compliance, speed, and product integrity
Pharmaceutical supply chains operate under some of the most demanding requirements in global trade: strict temperature controls, regulatory compliance across multiple jurisdictions, serialization mandates, and zero tolerance for product degradation. Flexport's end-to-end logistics platform gives pharma companies real-time visibility, AI-powered freight optimization, and seamless global fulfillment so you can deliver life-critical products to every market, on time and in full compliance.
End-to-end visibility and control across your pharmaceutical supply chain
Pharmaceutical supply chains demand absolute precision. Flexport gives pharma companies a single source of truth to manage every shipment, supplier, and SKU so you can anticipate disruptions before they compromise product integrity or compliance.
Real-time shipment tracking
Flexport's Platform and Control Tower provides a single pane of glass to monitor your entire supply chain, including non-Flexport cargo. Track every shipment's journey from manufacturing facility to distribution center with real-time milestone updates, automated exception alerts, and performance scorecards that hold suppliers and carriers accountable.
AI-powered supply chain optimization to reduce costs
Flexport's Supply Chain Optimization engine analyzes demand signals, order patterns, and seasonal fluctuations to recommend optimal inventory placement across your distribution network. The result: fewer stockouts of critical medications, reduced waste from expiring inventory, and products strategically positioned close to key markets for faster, more cost-effective delivery. Flexport's AI evaluates every booking to identify savings opportunities, delivering up to 10% freight cost reductions on average.
Global reach for international pharmaceutical companies
Ship to over 135 countries. Flexport's global network supports the regulatory documentation, import licensing, and controlled substance requirements that pharmaceutical shipments demand in every destination market.
End-to-end quality and compliance documentation
Pharmaceutical shipments require meticulous documentation at every handoff. Flexport's platform captures and centralizes all shipping documents, certificates of analysis, and chain-of-custody records, creating a complete, auditable compliance trail. Reduce the administrative burden on your quality and regulatory teams while ensuring every shipment meets GDP (Good Distribution Practice) standards.
Sustainability that aligns with corporate responsibility
Sustainability is increasingly central to pharmaceutical corporate strategy. Flexport helps you reduce your carbon footprint by optimizing container loads, identifying mode-shift opportunities from air to ocean where transit times allow, and providing transparent emissions measurement and reporting through our Carbon Management tools. Build a greener supply chain that supports your ESG commitments, without sacrificing delivery performance or product integrity.
Navigate pharmaceutical customs and regulatory complexity with confidence
Pharmaceutical imports face some of the most stringent regulatory requirements in global trade, FDA registration, controlled substance scheduling, import licensing, product serialization, and country-specific labeling mandates. Flexport's customs solutions are built to keep your products moving and your compliance airtight.
AI-driven customs and trade compliance
Flexport's customs and compliance solutions combine AI-powered entry review with expert trade advisory to minimize risk and reduce duty spend. Our AI audits 100% of customs entries, compared to the industry-standard 10%, reducing filing error rates from 1.8% to as low as 0.2%. Tools like Tariff Simulator Pro help you model tariff scenarios in real time across your product portfolio, while Duty Drawback recovers refunds on qualifying re-exported goods at rates that average 2X competitive benchmarks. For pharmaceutical companies, our trade advisory team provides specialized guidance on FDA import requirements, DEA scheduling, and market-specific registration needs.
Seamless ERP and platform integrations
Flexport connects natively with your existing systems, including SAP, Oracle, and other ERP, WMS, and TMS platforms, ensuring clean, accurate, and real-time data flow. Eliminate manual data entry, reduce discrepancies, and give your supply chain, quality, and regulatory teams a shared view of inventory, orders, and shipments across every product line and market.
A dedicated team of logistics experts
Your Flexport team becomes an extension of yours. Our logistics experts bring deep pharmaceutical industry knowledge and proactive account management, monitoring your shipments, flagging risks early, and providing the accurate, timely data your team needs at every stage of the supply chain.