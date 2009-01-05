Flexport's customs and compliance solutions combine AI-powered entry review with expert trade advisory to minimize risk and reduce duty spend. Our AI audits 100% of customs entries, compared to the industry-standard 10%, reducing filing error rates from 1.8% to as low as 0.2%. Tools like Tariff Simulator Pro help you model tariff scenarios in real time across your product portfolio, while Duty Drawback recovers refunds on qualifying re-exported goods at rates that average 2X competitive benchmarks. For pharmaceutical companies, our trade advisory team provides specialized guidance on FDA import requirements, DEA scheduling, and market-specific registration needs.