Flexport Industry Solutions
Semiconductor logistics engineered for precision and security
Semiconductors power the global economy, and their supply chains are among the most complex and high-stakes in global trade. Flexport's end-to-end logistics platform gives semiconductor companies real-time visibility, TAPA-certified security, and AI-powered customs compliance to move high-value components across an increasingly volatile geopolitical landscape.
High-value, high-stakes: the unique demands of chip logistics
Semiconductor logistics operates at the intersection of extreme value, fragility, and geopolitical sensitivity. With global demand projected to reach $820 billion in 2026, the bottleneck is shifting from production capacity to delivery efficiency. Flexport understands these stakes and has built specialized capabilities to address them.
Extreme value and sensitivity
Semiconductor components are among the most valuable cargo in global trade, with individual wafer shipments worth millions of dollars. These products are highly sensitive to electrostatic discharge (ESD), temperature fluctuations, vibration, and contamination. Flexport provides climate-controlled handling, shock and tilt monitoring, and certified carriers trained in semiconductor-grade protocols to protect your products throughout transit.
Geopolitical complexity and trade controls
Export controls, entity lists, and shifting trade policies are reshaping semiconductor supply chains. Maritime risks in the Taiwan Strait and Red Sea have pushed logistics costs up 15% to 22%, with cargo insurance surcharges rising nearly 40%. Flexport's trade compliance experts help you navigate this evolving landscape, ensuring your shipments remain compliant while minimizing delays and exposure.
Supply chain resilience in a volatile market
With memory capacity fully booked and lead times stretching, semiconductor companies need logistics partners that can respond quickly to allocation shifts, rerouting needs, and expedited deliveries. Flexport's global network and AI-powered platform provide the agility to adapt in real time.
End-to-end security and speed for semiconductor supply chains
Flexport combines global reach with the specialized security, handling, and compliance capabilities that semiconductor logistics demands.
TAPA-certified security and chain of custody
Flexport holds TAPA Level A certification, the highest security level offered by the Transportation Asset Protection Association, along with CTPAT certification. Our warehouse network covers all major hubs with full CCTV protection, and we provide advanced shock, tilt, and temperature monitoring throughout transit. Flexport works with a certified network of trucking carriers to safely and securely transport cargo.
AI-powered freight optimization
Flexport's Supply Chain Optimization technology analyzes your freight patterns to optimize container utilization, consolidate shipments, and select the most efficient routing. Our platform evaluates every booking to identify savings opportunities, delivering measurable freight cost reductions while maintaining the transit reliability your production schedules demand.
Real-time visibility and control
Flexport's Platform and Control Tower provides a single pane of glass to monitor your entire supply chain, including non-Flexport cargo. Track every shipment with real-time milestone updates, automated exception alerts, and performance scorecards. Our platform provides detailed tracking of landed costs down to the SKU level, industry-leading milestone visibility, and Scope 3 emission reporting.
Navigate semiconductor trade compliance with confidence
Semiconductor imports and exports face some of the most complex and rapidly evolving regulatory requirements in global trade, from export control classifications and entity list screening to tariff engineering and duty optimization. Flexport's customs solutions are built to keep your goods moving and your compliance airtight.
AI-driven customs and export compliance
Flexport's customs and compliance solutions combine AI-powered entry review with expert trade advisory to minimize risk and reduce duty spend. Our AI audits 100% of customs filings prior to submission, achieving an error rate of 0.2%, estimated as ten times lower than the industry average of 2%. Flexport has saved customers more than $900M in tariff exposure over the last five years. Tools like Tariff Simulator Pro help you model tariff scenarios in real time, critical as semiconductor trade policies continue to shift. Duty Drawback recovers refunds on qualifying re-exported goods at rates that average 2X competitive benchmarks.
Seamless ERP and platform integrations
Flexport connects natively with your existing systems, including NetSuite, SAP, and other ERP, WMS, and TMS platforms, ensuring clean, accurate, and real-time data flow. Eliminate manual data entry, reduce discrepancies, and give your supply chain and operations teams a shared view of inventory, orders, and shipments.