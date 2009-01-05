Flexport's customs and compliance solutions combine AI-powered entry review with expert trade advisory to minimize risk and reduce duty spend. Our AI audits 100% of customs filings prior to submission, achieving an error rate of 0.2%, estimated as ten times lower than the industry average of 2%. Flexport has saved customers more than $900M in tariff exposure over the last five years. Tools like Tariff Simulator Pro help you model tariff scenarios in real time, critical as semiconductor trade policies continue to shift. Duty Drawback recovers refunds on qualifying re-exported goods at rates that average 2X competitive benchmarks.