Global supply chain solutions for toys & games brands

The toys and games industry is as dynamic as it is demanding, with seasonal spikes, ever-evolving consumer tastes, and stringent safety regulations, tailor your logistics solutions to simplify your supply chain with Flexport
How can you manage seasonal demand for toys & games?
- AI Inventory & Demand Planning: Place inventory closer to demand to prepare for peaks like holiday drops and limited-edition releases.
- Pre‑Orders/Backorders: Capture demand even when inventory is tight and auto‑fulfill when stock arrives, protecting conversion and launch momentum.
- Fixed Allocation Management Dashboard: Monitor NAC/MQC by lane and carrier in real time to prevent rollovers during peak season.
- Predicted Delivery Date: Improve promise accuracy and launch coordination with AI‑powered delivery predictions across modes.
- Expanded LCL Offering: More consolidation options to right-size shipments between releases and reduce carrying costs.
How can you navigate customs to import your toy inventory?
- Customs Technology Suite & Compliance Auditing: AI-enabled entry audits reduce the risk of costly delays, PSCs, and compliance issues for toy classifications.
- Tariff Simulator Pro: Model duty exposure across HS codes and countries, optimize landed cost for complex assortments, multipacks, and accessories.
- Documentation alignment: SKU- and PO‑level visibility helps your team align import data with retailer and regulatory requirements.
How can you manage warehousing solutions for toys & games?
- Automated Inbounds: Auto‑generate inbound plans and sync data to fulfillment locations to speed setup for product drops and season resets.
- Returns Enhancements: End‑to‑end returns flows to recover value, restock faster, and manage post‑holiday surge efficiently.
- Inventory Visibility Enhancements (Seller Portal): Real‑time views of stock and allocations across channels to avoid oversells and out‑of‑stocks.
- Warehouse Receiving Module (select availability): Digitize appointments and dock‑to‑stock visibility to accelerate first-availability for new lines.
- Single Sign‑On for Freight and Fulfillment: Operate seamlessly across forwarding and omnichannel in one connected experience.
How can you get cost-effective shipping?
- Control Tower Order & Booking Improvements: Sharper workflows to reconcile booked vs. shipped units, tighten supplier accountability, and reduce exceptions.
- Demurrage & Drayage Defender: Track clocks and milestones to prevent and dispute demurrage/detention fees during congestion.
- Planning Engine Improvements: Smarter, automated planning for schedules and mode choices that reduce real operating costs.
- More modal choice: Expanded LCL plus flexible routing to balance speed and cost between launches and replenishment cycles.
How can toy brands get real‑time supply chain visibility
- Enhanced Visibility & Tracking: End-to-end milestone accuracy helps you manage dates for retail windows and marketing beats.
- Insights Builder: Ask natural‑language questions and instantly surface KPIs, on‑time performance, dwell, landed cost, and more without BI/SQL.
- Enhanced Client Messaging: Centralize communications with suppliers and partners to keep launches on track.
- NetSuite Integrations: Self‑serve NetSuite connector for freight data plus Seller Portal integration for omnichannel operations, fewer manual touches, faster onboarding.