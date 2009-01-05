Skip to content
FP-8-3x

Your Valuables Deserve Real-Time Visibility – And So Does Your Supply Chain.

At Flexport, we know the importance of having the right insights at the right time. Whether it's tracking your personal valuables or ensuring your supply chain operates seamlessly, real-time visibility is the key to staying ahead.

FP-2-3x

Streamline Your Global Logistics – Focus on What Matters Most

Discover how our technology empowers supply chain leaders to make smarter decisions with actionable insights. Join the companies who’ve transformed their logistics with Flexport’s cutting-edge solutions.

More than 10,000 clients trust Flexport with their supply chain

Why Fjällräven said “yes” to Flexport

Transparency and Trust

Flexport’s platform provides detailed reporting and insights, helping clients measure and optimize their supply chain performance. This fosters trust through transparency.

Blue green icon for one time

Efficiency and Control

With Flexport, Fjällräven gains more control and visibility over its supply chain, spending less time on logistics management and more on strategic growth.

Sustainability

Flexport’s sustainability features, including its enhanced emissions calculator, insetting options, and optimization planning, enable Fjällräven to efficiently reduce its environmental impact.

End to End Solutions

Flexport offers a range of tools such as container planning features and alternatives to air transport, ensuring efficient and eco-friendly logistics.

How We Help Customers Close Their Supply Chain Gap In…

Closing the Visibility Gap With K&N

Auto industry veterans K&N faced significant tariff increases, with Section 301 alone costing the business 30% more. To boost cash flow and stimulate further tech investment, the company worked with Flexport as their customs broker – with a 7x increase in Duty Drawback refunds. The partnership saved time and money for K&N's logistics team of one, boosting available capital while cutting the drawback process from a week to just 15 minutes.

EMEA Closing the Gap | K+N image

