Your Valuables Deserve Real-Time Visibility – And So Does Your Supply Chain.

Closing the Visibility Gap With K&N

Auto industry veterans K&N faced significant tariff increases, with Section 301 alone costing the business 30% more. To boost cash flow and stimulate further tech investment, the company worked with Flexport as their customs broker – with a 7x increase in Duty Drawback refunds. The partnership saved time and money for K&N's logistics team of one, boosting available capital while cutting the drawback process from a week to just 15 minutes.