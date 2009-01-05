Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started
2025-rfp-hub img

RFP Season 2025

Speak to an RFP Expert

Get a head start on your RFP bidding process today. Let Flexport help you structure or restructure your freight forwarding bid process for the 2025 RFP season. Fill out our form on the right of this page and someone from our team will be in touch.

Join Thousands Of Leading Brands On Flexport

  • bombas-logo-dark-grey
  • klean-kanteen-logo
  • moen-logo
  • everlane-logo gray
  • kizik-logo WORDMARK
  • She's Birdie

Manage Your Supply Chain End to End

Book

Track

Clear

Deliver

Start Upstream with Order Management

Work seamlessly with your suppliers right in the Flexport Platform. Flexport Order Management unlocks complete visibility and control from purchase orders and fulfillment to final delivery.

Reserve Ocean Freight Without the Emails

Effortlessly manage your entire ocean network on a single, intuitive interface. Flexport’s Booking Management technology allows you to streamline your ocean freight operations, elevate your visibility, and track and optimize performance—all in one place.

Sell Goods While They’re Still at Sea

Track everything for total inventory control. Know where containers are at all times. Search for POs or SKUs on the water and sell what’s still in transit to keep your supply chain going strong.

Get Shipments Cleared Before They Hit Shore

Flexport customs brokers stay ahead of the game by filing ISFs for you and managing any exceptions with built-in escalation plans. Your shipments are cleared before the vessel even arrives in port.

On Time Deliveries with the Flexport Platform

Trucking carriers track your containers’ last free day and schedule and confirm appointments. Your warehouse is ready to receive because they see when POs and SKUs will arrive.

  • Start Upstream with Order Management

    Work seamlessly with your suppliers right in the Flexport Platform. Flexport Order Management unlocks complete visibility and control from purchase orders and fulfillment to final delivery.

  • Reserve Ocean Freight Without the Emails

    Effortlessly manage your entire ocean network on a single, intuitive interface. Flexport’s Booking Management technology allows you to streamline your ocean freight operations, elevate your visibility, and track and optimize performance—all in one place.

  • Sell Goods While They’re Still at Sea

    Track everything for total inventory control. Know where containers are at all times. Search for POs or SKUs on the water and sell what’s still in transit to keep your supply chain going strong.

  • Get Shipments Cleared Before They Hit Shore

    Flexport customs brokers stay ahead of the game by filing ISFs for you and managing any exceptions with built-in escalation plans. Your shipments are cleared before the vessel even arrives in port.

  • On Time Deliveries with the Flexport Platform

    Trucking carriers track your containers’ last free day and schedule and confirm appointments. Your warehouse is ready to receive because they see when POs and SKUs will arrive.

    Frequently Asked Questions