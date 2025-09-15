Skip to content
Get Your Slides:
Flexport Masterclass

We’re attending the Logistics Summit in Düsseldorf on 8-9 October 2025. Join us to discover our AI-powered innovations and learnings from real client case studies in our Masterclass at 12PM on 8 October.

Can’t make it? Don’t worry - drop your email address to receive a copy of the Masterclass slides, and we look forward to meeting you at Hall 1, Booth H1-C5.

Get Your Copy of the Masterclass Slides

*Required field

Find us in Hall 1 - Booth H1-C5

    Masterclass A Year in AI

    Masterclass on Mont Blanc Stage, 8 October at 12PM

    AI is transforming businesses - especially supply chains. It’s no longer just a buzzword, but a cornerstone of success: enabling smarter, more resilient supply chains.

    In this masterclass, our experts Mathijs Slangen and Tim Meyer will share real, concrete client examples - not theory - showing how Flexport, powered by AI, helps clients cut costs, streamline operations, and navigate disruptions with confidence.

    “We don’t want another dashboard - just tell us what to do.” You’ll see how we leverage AI to meet that need, through practical case studies packed with insights and actionable takeaways you can apply to your business.

    At our booth H1-C5: Discover how our AI-driven products empower you to manage your supply chain on-demand

    Flexport Control Tower

    A single, centralized platform to manage logistics providers and suppliers, covering order management, booking management, allocation, and supply chain optimization. Now with new dashboards and more granular visibility.

    Flexport Client Platform

    Now featuring advanced messaging, improved visibility, milestone tracking, and AI-powered predicted delivery dates.

    Flexport Seller Portal

    Our omnichannel and fulfillment platform just got even easier to use—with new single-sign-on across platforms, more granular inventory management, and a new NetSuite integration.

    Logistics Summit 2025 floor plan

    Find Us in Hall 1

    Date & Time: 8-9 October, 2025 | 9:15 AM – 11:00 PM (until 8:00 PM on 9 October)

    Venue: AREAL BÖHLER, Hansaallee 321, 40549 Düsseldorf

    Booth: H1-C5