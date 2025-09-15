AI is transforming businesses - especially supply chains. It’s no longer just a buzzword, but a cornerstone of success: enabling smarter, more resilient supply chains.

In this masterclass, our experts Mathijs Slangen and Tim Meyer will share real, concrete client examples - not theory - showing how Flexport, powered by AI, helps clients cut costs, streamline operations, and navigate disruptions with confidence.

“We don’t want another dashboard - just tell us what to do.” You’ll see how we leverage AI to meet that need, through practical case studies packed with insights and actionable takeaways you can apply to your business.