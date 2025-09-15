Get Your Slides:
Flexport Masterclass
We’re attending the Logistics Summit in Düsseldorf on 8-9 October 2025. Join us to discover our AI-powered innovations and learnings from real client case studies in our Masterclass at 12PM on 8 October.
Can’t make it? Don’t worry - drop your email address to receive a copy of the Masterclass slides, and we look forward to meeting you at Hall 1, Booth H1-C5.
AI is transforming businesses - especially supply chains. It’s no longer just a buzzword, but a cornerstone of success: enabling smarter, more resilient supply chains.
In this masterclass, our experts Mathijs Slangen and Tim Meyer will share real, concrete client examples - not theory - showing how Flexport, powered by AI, helps clients cut costs, streamline operations, and navigate disruptions with confidence.
“We don’t want another dashboard - just tell us what to do.” You’ll see how we leverage AI to meet that need, through practical case studies packed with insights and actionable takeaways you can apply to your business.
Date & Time: 8-9 October, 2025 | 9:15 AM – 11:00 PM (until 8:00 PM on 9 October)
Venue: AREAL BÖHLER, Hansaallee 321, 40549 Düsseldorf
Booth: H1-C5