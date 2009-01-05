Meet Our Team at
Transport Logistic in Munich
The world’s leading trade fair for logistics and supply chain management returns from 2–5 June 2025. We’re excited to connect in person, exchange insights and showcase our newly launched AI-driven supply chain innovations. Find us in Hall B2 booth 208.
Find us in Hall B2 - Booth 208
Meet Our Experts
Experience our AI Products in Action
We’re building the world’s smartest supply chain
Flexport has been at the forefront of AI-driven logistics for years—now, we’re unveiling our latest AI-powered innovations.
Flexport Intelligence & Insights Builder: Ask simple language questions and receive real-time insights to make smarter, faster decisions.
AI inventory & demand planning: Take the guesswork out of inventory planning—we use our proprietary algorithms to place your goods closest to the point of demand.
AI voice agents: We streamline communication and operations between carriers and partners with AI-powered voice assistants increasing speed and efficiency.
Discover how our AI-driven products empower you to manage your supply chain on-demand
Flexport Control Tower
A single, centralized platform to manage logistics providers and suppliers, covering order management, booking management, allocation, and supply chain optimization. Now with new dashboards and more granular visibility.
Flexport Client Platform
Now featuring advanced messaging, improved visibility, milestone tracking, and AI-powered predicted delivery dates.
Flexport Seller Portal
Our omnichannel and fulfillment platform just got even easier to use—with new single-sign-on across platforms, more granular inventory management, and a new NetSuite integration.
Find Us in Hall B2
Date & Time: 2–5 June, 2025 | 9:30 AM – 6:00 PM (until 4:00 PM on 5 June)
Venue: Trade Fair Center Messe München, Munich, Germany
Booth: B2.208, Hall B2