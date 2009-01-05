Flexport has been at the forefront of AI-driven logistics for years—now, we’re unveiling our latest AI-powered innovations.

Flexport Intelligence & Insights Builder: Ask simple language questions and receive real-time insights to make smarter, faster decisions.

AI inventory & demand planning: Take the guesswork out of inventory planning—we use our proprietary algorithms to place your goods closest to the point of demand.

AI voice agents: We streamline communication and operations between carriers and partners with AI-powered voice assistants increasing speed and efficiency.