Beyond Shipments: How Flexport Powers
DOTLUX’s Digital Logistics Transformation
With a clear ambition to grow, DOTLUX, a fast-growing LED lighting manufacturer, recognized that its manual and fragmented logistics processes were becoming a barrier to scale. Partnering with Flexport brought full visibility, simplified workflows, accurate planning, and the digital infrastructure needed to support innovation and long-term business development.
Unified Visibility with Trusted Data
Streamlined Workflows Through One Platform
Smarter Planning with AI-Powered Tools
Scalable Infrastructure Built for Growth
About Flexport
Learn More
We believe trade can move the human race forward. That's why it's our mission to make global trade easy for everyone.
Flexport moves freight globally by air, ocean, rail, and truck for the world's leading brands. Only Flexport delivers deep visibility and control, low and predictable supply chain costs, and faster and more reliable transit times.