Duty Drawback
Unlock Higher Refunds: Modernized Duty Drawback
If you’re importing and exporting, you may be eligible for refunds from Customs. Flexport’s advanced proprietary drawback platform regularly increases refunds by 15% or more and helps you recover eligible refund faster with real-time visibility.
Import? If you import, you’re paying duties.
Billions in U.S. duties go unclaimed every year, not because companies aren’t eligible, but because outdated technology and complex regulation slows or stops them. Flexport’s dynamic and compliant drawback platform uses automation to unlock every eligible dollar, even in the most challenging, high-tariff situations. Many clients recover 20% or more in higher refunds.
Export? Exports may qualify you for refunds.
Complex customs requirements and scattered data stop most companies from claiming their maximum refund. Flexport’s platform automatically pulls and reconciles your import, export, and ERP data, optimizing drawback claims in real-time across multiple provisions and varying tariff programs.
Drawback. The logical consequence driving cash flow.
Flexport pairs advanced drawback automation with expert human oversight. Our drawback specialists monitor every regulatory and tariff change, review every claim, and ensure that your organization receives faster, larger, and compliant refunds, dramatically reducing risk of denials or delays.
