Flexport Control Tower
Reduce costs with a Supply Chain Optimization Optimization analysis
As part of our Control Tower suite, the Supply Chain Optimization tool analyzes your data and provides recommendations to improve efficiency and reduce costs across your supply chain.
By analyzing live booking data, Flexport now recommends actions to save money, time and reduce your carbon footprint. We do this by maximizing your container utilization while still hitting your must-arrive-by dates, and by recommending alternative routings to save time and money.
Improve container utilization
with more efficient allocations that reduce container count and logistics costs
Achieve more control
by optimizing mode selection to cut unnecessary LCL costs while consolidating shipments for better efficiency
Access dedicated support
ensuring supply chain optimizations for savings and efficiency are within your business specific constraints
Partnering together to optimize your supply chain in 4 easy steps
- Define business constraints
- Analyze historical data
- Identify optimization opportunities
- Actualize savings
Flexport's early Control Tower clients have achieved 10% average savings on freight costs.
Flexport's supply chain optimization tool has identified opportunities for customers to increase container utilization by 7% on average.
Most companies don’t realize how much they’re overspending—until they see the data.
This complimentary study is available for a limited time whether you work with us or not. Get in touch to discuss if your organization could find cost reductions and efficiencies through a Supply Chain Optimization analysis.