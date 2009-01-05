Tariff Refund Calculator
Start your IEEPA tariff refund
Our technology and team of customs experts provide the fastest, most accurate way to calculate your tariff refund amount and claim what you're owed.
Find out your IEEPA refund with ease
Flexport's Tariff Refund Calculator combines AI-driven audit technology with our veteran customs expertise to identify, calculate, and claim your refunds. If your company paid IEEPA reciprocal tariffs, use the Refund Calculator to see what you could be owed.
Total refunds achieved by Flexport
Last 5 years If your company paid IEEPA reciprocal tariffs, you're likely owed millions of dollars by the government. Start the process of claiming your refund today.Enroll for free
Licensed US customs brokerage
Flexport Customs is a team of world-class customs experts powered by industry-leading technology.
Enterprise grade security
The Refund Calculator has comprehensive security measures in place to protect sensitive data and maintain regulatory compliance.
Privacy guarantee
Flexport does not store sensitive customer data in the Refund Calculator and strictly adheres to our company privacy policy.
Three easy steps to start the Tariff Refund process
Calculate your refund
Collect your customs entry data from CBP and we'll calculate how much you'll be owed.
Agree on a plan of action
A Flexport customs expert walks you through the exact process to claim your tariff refunds.
Collect your check
Once refunds begin, you'll be the first in line to file your claim and get your money back.
Ready to calculate your refund?
Join hundreds of companies who have successfully achieved refunds with Flexport in the last 5 years. No commitment required.