These Terms and Conditions govern services of any kind by Flexport International LLC. (“Forwarder”) relating or ancillary to the carriage, receipt, custody, consolidation, handling, storage, distribution and/or forwarding of any goods of the exporter, importer, sender, receiver, owner, shipper, consignee, transferor and transferee (hereafter “Customer”). The issuer of this Forwarder’s Cargo Receipt (hereinafter “FCR”) is acting as the agent of the buyer of the goods in collecting the goods from the seller at the port of loading for the shipments ordered by the buyer. Customer's attention is directed to the Clauses hereof which exclude or limit the liability of Forwarder and other parties, and to those which require Customer to indemnify Forwarder in certain circumstances.

Forwarder undertakes to receive the goods on behalf of Customer, to hold the same, and/or to deliver or forward the goods (or to arrange such receipt, holding, delivery and/or forwarding) for transportation by motor, rail, water or air carriers for distribution and ultimate delivery to the persons identified by Customer. Forwarder is authorized to select and engage carriers, truckmen, lightermen, forwarders, customhouse brokers, agents, subagents, warehousemen and others, as reasonably required in Forwarder' judgment, to transport, store, consolidate and forward the goods. All such persons shall be considered agents or contractors of Customer, and not of Forwarder. Forwarder may deliver or forward the goods to such persons subject to the terms, conditions, rules, regulations, tariffs, or requirements of such persons, including those relating to limitation of liability for loss, damage, expense or delay, whether printed, stamped or written or appearing in bills of lading, receipts, tariffs or otherwise, and Customer acknowledges that it shall be bound by such terms, conditions, rules, regulations, tariffs, or requirements. Forwarder shall so far as reasonably possible cause the goods to be consolidated with the goods of others in order to secure the transportation benefits and economies that may be available. Forwarder shall arrange transport Insurance only at the express written request of the Customer.

Unless express written instructions are received from Customer, Forwarder has complete freedom in choosing the means, route and procedure to be followed in the handling, transportation and delivery of the goods. Unless otherwise agreed, Forwarder may without notice use any method available at its discretion, and all risk and/or expenses incurred in using such method shall be for the account of Customer.

In receiving the goods and performing the services covered by these Terms and Conditions, Forwarder is acting only as the agent of Customer and not as a carrier, transporter or distributor of the goods. Forwarder assumes no liability as a carrier and is not responsible for any loss, damage or expense to the goods or for any other loss or damage except as specifically provided herein. Forwarder shall only be liable to Customer for any loss, damage, expense or delay to the extent that Forwarder fails to exercise due diligence and to take reasonable measures in the performance of its duties, and then only for loss, damage or expense which occurs when Forwarder has exclusive physical custody of the goods. From and after the delivery of the goods to any third party in accordance with these Terms and Conditions, the sole responsibility and liability for the care, custody, carriage, and delivery of the goods and any loss, damage or expense shall be that of said third party and not that of Forwarder.

To secure a due proportion between the charges it earns and the amount for which it may be responsible in the event of loss or damage to the goods, Forwarder has established its regular, lower rates and charges based on the limited value of goods as hereinafter agreed. Customer may, however, elect to pay additional charges by declaring the true value of the goods at or before the time of receipt by Forwarder, in which case the liability of Forwarder for loss of or damage to the goods, or for delay shall be the declared value of the goods. Unless Customer so declares the value of the goods and pays ad valorem charges, Customer is deemed to have elected the regular, lower charges of Forwarder and to have agreed that for computing any liability of Forwarder for any loss, damage, expense or delay, the value of the goods shall be the lesser of (i) the invoice value or (ii) USD$50 per package, or in the case of goods not shipped in packages USD$50 per customary shipping unit. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the aggregate liability of the Forwarder for any single event or occurrence shall not exceed USD $50,000.

Forwarder shall in no event be liable for consequential, indirect, special, or punitive damages of any kind, including but not limited to lost profit, lost revenue, loss of reputation, or loss of market.

Forwarder shall be absolved of all liability in the event of loss or damage which occurs as a result of circumstances beyond the control of either the Forwarder or any of his sub-contractors and/or whose consequences they are unable to avert (Force Majeure).

Customer warrants the following: (i) that the goods are properly marked and suitably packaged for normal handling; (ii) that the weight and descriptions of packages and cargo units furnished by the shipper are correct; (iii) that the nature and amount of any hazardous or dangerous cargo has been packaged and/or labeled in accordance with IMO/IMDG, IATA Regulations and identified as such in accordance with such Regulations to Forwarder at or before the time of receipt by Forwarder; and (iv) that the goods do not require insulated , refrigerated, ventilated or other special storage or handling unless disclosed in writing to Forwarder at or before the time of receipt of the goods. Customer shall defend, indemnify, and hold harmless Forwarder in respect of any injury or death of any person, or damage to cargo or any other property, or any other loss or expense, including legal fees, caused by breach of any of the foregoing warranties. Customer hereby acknowledges that Forwarder shall have no liability whatsoever in respect of any failure by the Customer or any other party to do any act or pay any amounts due in respect of the cargo received hereunder including, but not limited to, the purchase price of such cargo, freight, storage charges, insurance premium, lighterage charges, demurrage, salvage charges or general average contribution.Customer further warrants that all descriptions, values, weights, HS codes, and declarations provided to Forwarder are complete and accurate and comply with all required formalities.

Forwarder is not responsible for any defect in quality, quantity, type or any inherent vice or defect in the cargo unless such defect was readily noticeable upon visual inspection of the external packaging of the cargo, and then only to the extent that any damages at issue were caused by the negligence of Forwarder, its officers or employees.

Customer shall defend, indemnify and hold harmless Forwarder against all loss, damage and expenses of whatsoever nature in respect of any claims by carriers, warehousemen (including agents or subcontractors of Forwarder) or any other party for misdescription of the weight, volume, type, packaging, temperature requirements, or quality of the cargo or for contamination by or of the cargo by contact or reaction with any other substance, or for any loss or liability whatsoever related to the goods or the contract of the parties which exceeds the liability that Forwarder has to Customer under these Terms and Conditions.

Forwarder will not be required to secure export licenses and/or quote clearances or any other Government consent in respect of the import or export of the cargo.