Peak Season
Peak Season Preparation Hub
Successfully plan and execute your Peak season freight and fulfillment strategy with our comprehensive resources. Stay informed on crucial shipping deadlines, logistics pricing and fees, industry best practices, and more.
Shipping Deadlines
Key dates for Peak season
Visit our Help Center for a comprehensive list of key shipping dates and deadlines for Peak Season 2025—covering Prep, Reserve Storage, inventory removal requests, and more—to support effective logistics planning with Flexport.
|Service
|Sellable by BFCM
|Sellable by December Holidays (Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa)
|DTC/Ecommerce (No Prep Required)
|Direct-to-consumer (DTC) forwarding inbounds must arrive at one or more of our facilities by November 7, 2025. Direct-to-consumer (DTC) direct inbounds must arrive at one or more of our facilities by November 16, 2025.
|Direct-to-consumer (DTC) inbounds must arrive at one or more of our facilities by November 21, 2025.
|DTC/Ecommerce Prep Job completion timelines will increase from 3 days to 5 days.
|DTC/Ecommerce shipping plans requiring Prep must be submitted in Seller Portal by October 25, 2025. inventory must arrive at a cross-dock by November 1, 2025
|DTC/Ecommerce shipping plans requiring Prep must be submitted in Seller Portal by November 8, 2025. inventory must arrive at a crossdock by November 15, 2025.
Peak Season Preparation - Your Strategic Supply Chain Guide
Webinar
Navigating Peak Season: Essential Omnichannel & Fulfillment Strategies for Success
Blog
What We Learned from Amazon Prime Day 2025 and Rival Events: Key Takeaways for Supply Chain Leaders for Peak Season
Blog
Ecommerce Trends to Watch for Peak Season 2025
Blog
Peak Season Planning: 6 Tips for Getting Started
Blog
Fueling Your Growth: Smart Financing for Peak Season
Blog
When Is Peak Season 2025? Important Dates to Know
Blog
Tariffs, Inflation, and Supply Chain Strategy: How Importers Can Adapt
How can we help you?
Explore expert guidance and essential resources built to help your business successfully navigate Peak Season.
What is Non-Compliance?
Non-compliance occurs when products that are sent into our fulfillment centers end up not being packaged or labeled correctly, or products that fall under our restricted items list. Non-compliant SKUs require corrective action from Flexport and the fulfillment center before receiving and making the products available for sale.
Key Dates for the 2025 Holiday Season
This article provides key Flexport dates and timelines for your inventory to be sellable during 2025 Black Friday Cyber Monday (BFCM) and December Holidays across our suite of service.
How to Submit Order Claims
At Flexport*, we understand that issues like lost, delayed, or damaged orders can occasionally occur. To help resolve these situations quickly, you can submit order claims directly through the Seller Portal. This guide explains the types of claims supported, the submission process, and what to expect.
Tariffs, Trade Policy Changes, and Impacts on Global Supply Chains
Stay ahead of shifting tariff news and trade policy information on our Tariff Live Blog. To instantly calculate duties, spot special rates, and plan sourcing and shipments ahead of Peak season, visit the Flexport Tariff Simulator.
Frequently Asked Questions
Ready to get started?
Connect your Flexport Seller Portal with 50+ marketplaces and retail partners to manage a single pool of inventory.