Flexport Appoints Rick Tang as General Manager of Greater China

Shanghai, China, July 7, 2026 — Flexport, a global leader in supply chain technology, is announcing the appointment of Rick Tang as General Manager of Greater China. Tang brings more than 27 years of experience in global freight forwarding and logistics leadership at DHL companies and will focus on driving growth and strengthening Flexport's presence across China.

"Greater China is one of the most important markets for global trade, and customers there are looking for faster, more flexible ways to manage complex supply chains," said Daniel Sanvicente, Senior Vice President of Asia-Pacific at Flexport. "Rick brings the regional expertise and customer relationships to help more businesses in Greater China benefit from Flexport’s technology and global network, while accelerating our growth across the region."

Tang most recently served as Area Director, Greater China at Hillebrand Gori, a DHL company, and before that, Head of Ocean Freight, China & Hong Kong at DHL Global Forwarding. During his 27-year career with DHL Global Forwarding and its predecessor companies, Danzas and AEI, he held leadership roles across air freight, ocean freight, operations, strategy, and commercial management in Shanghai, Chengdu, Ningbo, Xiamen, and Chicago.

"I've spent my career helping Chinese companies expand globally, and today they are navigating more complex supply chains and rising expectations for speed and visibility," said Tang. "Whether they're entering new markets, managing multiple trade lanes, or looking for greater visibility and control, companies need a logistics partner built for the way global trade works today. Flexport combines AI-powered logistics, customs expertise, and global execution on a single platform to help businesses operate more efficiently."

Tang’s appointment comes as Chinese exporters diversify into new markets and rethink how they manage global logistics. Flexport’s platform connects freight, inventory, and customs into one system, helping businesses make faster decisions and keep goods moving across international markets. In 2025, Flexport shipped across 135 countries and today operates more than 45 offices around the world.

About Flexport

We believe trade can move the human race forward. That's why since our founding in 2013, it's our mission to make global commerce so easy there is more of it. Flexport is the tech-driven platform for global logistics—empowering buyers, sellers and their logistics partners with the technology and services to grow and innovate. Flexport was one of CNBC's Disruptor 50 Companies as well as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies. Trusted by more than 10,000 brands, Flexport connects every step of the supply chain from factory floor to customer door—making it easy for businesses to ship anywhere, sell everywhere, and grow faster.