Flexport Launches Fulfillment Services in Canada and the United Kingdom

These new locations outside the United States let brands hold inventory in two of their largest international markets and manage freight, customs, and delivery through one partner.

SAN FRANCISCO — September 2, 2026 — Flexport today announced the launch of its first international fulfillment services in Mississauga, Canada and Manchester, England. This extends Flexport's end-to-end logistics network into markets where its customers already sell.

Canada and the United Kingdom rank among the most attractive markets in the world to sell into, and many brands serve them from a warehouse in another country.

Brands can now store inventory in market and fulfill orders domestically, while keeping the same platform, the same account team, and the same freight and customs relationship they already use for their international shipments. In Canada and the UK, Flexport can clear customs directly, and both orders and returns stay entirely within the country.

"Our customers built demand in Canada and the UK long before they had a good way to serve it," said Ryan Petersen, Founder and CEO of Flexport. "Flexport customers using freight through fulfillment in the U.S. have seen tangible efficiencies and cost savings with end-to-end logistics. We’re happy to offer that to more customers in new markets."

The Canada facility, in Mississauga, is located near the Toronto Pearson International Airport and within reach of Canada's largest population center. It holds Health Canada certifications for medical products, supplements, and consumer goods. Inbound receiving went live in July 2026, with the first outbound customer orders shipping in September.

In the United Kingdom, Flexport’s fulfillment services operate from two partner-run facilities in Manchester, both are equipped with AutoStore automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS). An ASRS uses robots moving across a dense grid of stacked bins to pull inventory to a human picker, replacing the aisle-walking that slows down a traditional warehouse and fitting the same volume of goods into roughly a quarter of the floor space.

Flexport also plans to extend its fulfillment network into continental Europe in 2027, where it already operates its freight and customs operations.

About Flexport

Flexport's mission is to make global trade so easy that there will be more of it. The company builds the world's leading AI technology for businesses to manage their supply chains. Unlike pure technology companies, however, Flexport also has the world's best logistics execution and customs compliance capabilities, allowing them to ship anything anywhere, by air, ocean, truck or rail. Trusted by more than 13,000 companies, Flexport connects every step of the supply chain, from factory floor to retail stores and consumers doors, in a seamless technology platform that saves companies money while delivering superior experiences for their customers.

Media Contact: press@flexport.com