Flexport Named to the 2026 TIME100 List of Most Influential Companies

Flexport recognized as a 'Leader' for AI technology, helping 13,000+ companies navigate the most complex trade environment in decades

SAN FRANCISCO — April 30, 2026 — Flexport, the global leader in logistics and supply chain technology, today announced it has been named to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list. This follows Flexport’s selection for TIME’s 10 Most Influential Manufacturing and Logistics Companies of 2026.

Flexport was recognized as a “Leader” by TIME, in part for helping companies navigate a year of tariff volatility and global supply chain uncertainty with AI-powered technology and insights that help businesses understand costs, adapt to changing trade rules, and make faster logistics decisions.

In its profile, TIME wrote: “In a year of whiplash tariff changes, the companies most exposed to global supply chains need to know what their shipments will cost. Flexport, founded in 2013 as a customs broker, now serves about 13,000 companies and has built AI tools to classify goods, optimize shipments, and price routes as the rules shift. Its free Tariff Simulator lets importers model duty changes by date of entry and even by aluminum content—a critical variable as metals tariffs have upended supply chains. ‘Pretty much the entire Fortune 500 is using this tool,’ says CEO Ryan Petersen—alongside U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which is its top user by searches. The moment has been good for business: net revenue has nearly quadrupled since 2023, and Flexport shipped to and from 147 countries in 2025. The company has also briefed White House officials on the tariffs' impact on small businesses, a sign of how central freight logistics has become to the trade-policy conversation.”

To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations across sectors, and polled its global network of contributors and correspondents, as well as outside experts. Then TIME editors evaluated each on key factors, including impact, innovation, ambition, and success. The result is a diverse group of 100 businesses helping chart an essential path forward.

This recognition follows a year of significant growth and innovation at the company. In the last year, Flexport launched 55+ new AI and technology products, including its Customs Technology Suite, giving importers real-time clarity into shifting trade rules and costs. Flexport doubled its U.S. fulfillment volume as companies shifted operations stateside, and the company also partnered with BlackRock to provide $250M in supply chain financing to help businesses maintain cash flow.

“Global trade is the backbone of the economy, but it’s becoming more complex for businesses to navigate,” said Ryan Petersen, Founder and CEO of Flexport. “We’re honored to be recognized by TIME for the AI and technology we’re building to bring greater clarity and reliability to supply chains at a moment when policy changes are reshaping how companies operate around the world. Our goal is to make global logistics simpler, more transparent, and more predictable so businesses can keep goods moving and stay focused on building great products.”

Flexport is building the future of global trade, where technology and human expertise work seamlessly together. In 2025, it opened new offices in Indonesia and Mexico, and in 2026, Flexport will expand to six more countries to meet growing global demand. To learn more about Flexport’s career openings, visit https://www.flexport.com/careers/jobs/.

The company will continue advancing the world’s most sophisticated logistics technology and assembling the strongest teams of supply chain experts on the planet.

See Flexport’s profile here: https://time.com/collection/time100-most-influential-companies/2026/flexport/

See the full list here: ti.me/100companies

About Flexport

Flexport’s mission is to make global trade so easy that there will be more of it. The company makes the world’s best technology for businesses to manage their supply chains. Unlike pure technology companies, however, Flexport also has the world’s best logistics execution and customs compliance capabilities, allowing them to ship anything anywhere, by air, ocean, truck or rail. Trusted by more than 13,000 companies, Flexport connects every step of the supply chain — from factory floor to retail stores and consumers doors — in a seamless technology platform that saves companies money while delivering superior experiences for their customers.

Media Contact:

press@flexport.com